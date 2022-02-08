Raul Labrador, candidate for Idaho Attorney General (left) and local boxing champion icon Kenny Keene spoof a little political infighting. Labrador has a boxing background prior to his entry into Idaho politics decades ago.
A hedgerow of political signs welcomes Gem County Republicans to their annual Lincoln Day banquet at the Willow Grove Events Center on Saturday.
Del Gray / Messenger Index
Del Gray / Messenger Index
Students and staff from PR2TA’s culinary arts classes catered the dinner for the annual Lincoln Day event.
Del Gray / Messenger Index
Candidates for statewide offices made sure Gem County Republicans saw their names.
Del Gray / Messenger Index
A cardboard cutout of former President Donald Trump held a place near the podium at the Lincoln Day banquet, perhaps an elephant in the room as local Republicans gathered in Emmett.
Del Gray / Messenger Index
Scott Bedke, Speaker of the House of Representatives and candidate for Lt. Governor (left) and incumbent Governor Brad Little converse during the Lincoln Day banquet Saturday in Emmett.
The Lincoln Day banquet hosted by Gem County Republicans normally draws well — in a normal year. Last year COVID restrictions cancelled the event but in a general election year there was no way the event was going to be scrubbed again.
Saturday night at the Willow Grove Events center northwest of Emmett, a standing room only crowd turned out for the launch of what promises to be an interesting if not controversial race to the Republican primary in May.
Incumbent U.S. Senator Mike Crapo was in attendance, launching to seek his fifth term of office. So was a challenger or two.
Sitting Governor Brad Little spoke briefly about early successes of his current legislative agenda in front of no less than four announced challengers from within his party.
For nearly three hours a parade of candidates were recognized and given a brief opportunity to speak to the local party faithful. Some political pundits are expecting a contentious and bitter primary statewide but — at least for one night- the candidates in attendance appeared united in attacks on the Democratic majorities in Congress and on President Biden’s agendas.
One thing the audience was in affirmative agreement on was the meal of Caribbean Jerk Pork Loin, asparagus and garlic roasted red potatoes catered by the student culinary program at Payette River Regional Technical Academy.
With Gem County being moved into a new legislative district for the new election cycle considerable interest in local races were expressed with conjecture of who might step up to run in the Republican primary for District 14. Current incumbent State Senators Steven Thayn of Emmett and Scott Grow of Eagle have announced they will face off for the single seat in the new district. Representative Gayann DeMordaunt of Eagle intends to run for re-election but a second house seat is open without announced candidates at this point.
Two county commission seats will also be up for election in the fall. Current commission chairman Mark Rekow has indicated to the Messenger Index that he will seek another term in the May primary. Incumbent Bill Butticci remains “uncommitted” at this point as to his intentions.
All partisan elected officials in Gem County currently claim allegiance to the Republican party.