Show, Shine, Cruise and more

When Roe Ann’s drive-in opened in June of 1958, its unlikely that any thought was given to the idea that a tradition – beyond great food – was in the making. It was 30-years later, in celebration of that restaurant opening, that Emmett Cruise night was born. A year later a car show was added. And now, 33 years later, Cruise Night has become a long day of celebrating cars and nostalgia in Emmett. This year’s edition will continue the tradition, and add to it, while meeting large group challenges brought on by the coronavirus environment.
This year’s “Day of the Car” in Emmett is this Saturday, July 18 and will get underway at dawn and run well past sunset for those who choose to grab a piece of it, or its entirety. As times have changed so has the event, though for the past 32 years it has been anchored by the Show N Shine in the Emmett City Park and the Cruise Night down Washington Avenue.
“This year has been a challenge but the interest and cooperation has been tremendous,” Mike Kreiter said. Krieter heads up the Show N Shine portion of the day for the Emmett Lions Club which has been sponsoring the classic car show for the past 14 years.
The car show will likely be the most affected by social distancing requirements during the day. Kreiter says well over 250 cars were registered late last week. That is down considerably from some of the numbers recorded in recent years but will help make the spacing requirements easier to meet. With the new arrangement, the park will not open for cars until 8 a.m. instead of the traditional 6 a.m. The show will run through 3 p.m.
“We will be placing cars at least 8-feet apart in the lineups and that is designed to provide exhibitors a more comfortable spacing,” Kreiter said. “We are changing the way we register – asking as many exhibitors as possible to register online so we don’t have the long lines forming at registration. We will be doing event day registration in the field by going to the cars rather than having them come to one location.”
That means extra work for the Lions Club members but meets what they consider to be a reasonable courtesy for their exhibitors.
“The majority of our car owners are older and considered part of the more vulnerable population – including numerous disabled veterans,” Kreiter said. “They generously provide their time and their creations to contribute to this event which is offered free to the public. We want to do all we can to make this a safe and comfortable environment for them.”
Included in those concessions is a request from the organizers that “anyone attending the show wear a mask when within six feet of someone they don’t live with. And if for any reason anyone is not feeling well, especially with a fever, please stay home.”
The Show N Shine is a significant fundraiser for the Emmett Lions Club to enable them to support a number of community activities throughout the year. Concern over crowding and line congestion has prompted the group to cancel its normal pancake breakfast feed and make every attempt possible to limit lines and congestion, regardless of revenues they may lose. A lunch will be available in the park, provided by the Emmett Judo Club, from 11 a.m. with some service restrictions in place.
The Cruise portion of the day/night is pretty cut and dried. From 6 to 9 p.m. Washington Avenue and a couple of streets in downtown Emmett will be closed to regular traffic to allow a “closed cruise” of pre-1979 vehicles.
Last year an additional event was added at the old Boise Cascade Mill, a rendition of street dragging. The 208ArmDrop drags at the now Mitchell Industrial Complex will get underway this year about 4:30 p.m. with Big Wheels drags of the classic electric powered cars and trikes. Regular head to head challenge races will commence about 6 p.m. and continue until dusk.
That’s when the latest addition to the “Day of Cars” will light up at the Mill complex. Frontier Cinema owner Roy Dransfeld is teaming with the Mill to debut the Frontier Drive-In. All the plans are being finalized to offer a big-screen showing of “American Graffiti” beginning shortly after 10 p.m. on Saturday. A mobile projection trailer has been equipped to provide various outdoor movie presentations moving forward.