Shouted Down!

A public hearing regarding five chapters of the Gem Community Comprehensive Plan has been continued – again. After about 30 minutes of public testimony in front of the Joint Planning Commission on Feb. 24, the meeting was disrupted by outbursts from a handful of attendees among the nearly 250 citizens who turned out at the Emmett Middle School auditorium.
Joint Planning Commission staff determined that order could not be restored effectively and decided to continue the meeting to a later date. A date and time has yet to be established but will likely be no earlier than the end of March. This is the second continuation of the meeting after the initial effort on Jan. 27 was continued due to an overflow turnout of citizens at a meeting schedule at Emmett City Hall.
Only three speakers had been able to complete their statements to the Commission regarding Chapter 1 – Private Property Rights – when shouting from the back of the auditorium ignited additional outbursts in a few other areas of the half-filled room.
“Staff recommended to the Joint Planning Commission to suspend the meeting when it was obvious that they couldn’t regain control of the meeting,” Gem County planning director Jennifer Kharrl said.
Testimony to that point had focused on property rights and the rewording of that chapter in a manner that speaker Crystal Anderson said appeared to “limit property owner rights to sell for a different use.”
Others said they believed the wording would make property seizure easier and less cumbersome for government agencies to initiate.
Subsequent speakers seemed determined to sway off the directive of focusing attention solely on the proposed wording changes in Chapter 1. When informed that this meeting was not the place to ask questions beyond the changes proposed to the chapters in question, as had been detailed in the meeting introductory remarks, some attendees took exception.
Jim Welch, signed up to speak, remarked, “If you will not do your job, we will remove you and get people who can.”
At that point several outbursts continued, some coming from individuals who had not signed up to speak during the evening according to speaker registration forms.
The decision to continue the meeting at a later date appeared to please those participating in the disturbance. It was disappointing for others who had come for the second time to either speak or hear the comments regarding the proposed wording changes.
According to meeting records, twelve individuals had signed up to speak regarding the Private Property Rights Chapter. Nine signed to speak on the Housing Chapter, five on the Economic Development Chapter, four on the Education Chapter and five on the Community Design Chapter. An additional 43 people signed in but deferred their time to another person or persons.
Several attendees remarked at what they thought was an oddity at the beginning of the meeting. After explaining procedures that were to be adhered to, all those who signed up to speak were asked to rise, raise their right hand, and take an oath – similar to one administered in a court hearing. Some blamed the oath procedure as an incitement of the later outbursts.
Retired attorney Ralph Erb commented that he had “never seen the public required to swear an oath before making public comments.”
The Messenger Index checked with numerous other area government entities and did not find one that used an oath at open public hearings. Mayor Gordon Petrie confirmed that the City of Emmett does not utilize that tool as it is normally reserved for specific legally certified bodies to implement.
According to Kharrl, “the script (oath statement) is something the County has been using since last summer. The Board of Commissioners and Zoning Commission follow the same script.”
The Planning Commission apparently does not have the option of declaring the attempted hearings enough to fulfill the legal requirements before passing on its final revisions to the Gem County Board of Commissioners and the Emmett City Council. Those two bodies are the legislative entities that can actually enact any changes upon their vote as the work of the Planning Commission is limited to information gathering and forwarding suggestions.
According to Gem County assistant prosecuting attorney Tajha Jensen, the Idaho code which directs comprehensive planning efforts “requires the planning commission to conduct at least one public hearing prior to recommending changes, amendments, or repeal.”
“Given that the public was not afforded the opportunity to be heard on all chapters up for amendment, another public hearing is required before the planning commission can forward a recommendation to the BOCC/City Council,” Jensen reported to the Messenger Index.
The date and time of the continued hearing will be announced in advance as required by law. Written comments regarding any of the five chapters in question will continue to be taken by the Joint Planning Board until the public hearing requirement has been fulfilled.
Some citizens in attendance at the Feb. 24 meeting have decided to host an open forum “round table” discussion of issues including the comprehensive plan but not limited to the plan on Saturday, March 7 at the Mitchell Industrial Complex, 1050 Cascade Road. The meeting is scheduled to start at 3 p.m.