For the third time since 2015, Gem County has experienced a heat wave that saw temperatures exceed 100 degrees for at least seven consecutive days. That string should end on Tuesday, Aug 2 as forecasters are calling for a change in cloud cover overnight Monday.

The relief will not be dramatic, however. While temperatures that reached as high as 108 degrees over the weekend may be gone, don’t break out your sweaters by any means. Accuweather sees temperatures dipping to perhaps 90 degrees for a high on Tuesday but that’s probably the best we can hope for.

