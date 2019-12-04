Shop Local, We All Win!

The value of shopping local is always greater than shipping your hard earned dollars off to who knows where. It has even more impact during the holiday season. That’s why the Messenger Index works with local merchants to create the $2 Challenge.
Gem County residents lead the Treasure Valley in taking the challenge and they are winners in more ways than one. They shop local, gain great value, do business with friends, see their dollars circulate in the community, and they just might win something extra.
Barbara Nau of Emmett won that extra this week. She was the winner of a $25 gift certificate from Mountain West Building Supply.
Each week through Christmas, everyone who has taken the $2 challenge pledge will be entered into a drawing for local business gift certificates.
If you haven’t taken the challenge, a form is included in this edition of the Messenger Index. You can also pick one or up drop off a completed form at the MI offices, 120 N. Washington. You can sign up online at messenger-index.com or call us at 365-6066 to become a member of the Shop Local movement.