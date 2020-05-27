Shifting Values

For the majority of the past six years, Gem County property owners have experienced annual double-digit percentage increases in their property evaluations. When they receive their 2020 Assessment Notices in the next week or so, many will find single digit increases. A few might experience the rarity of a decrease.
For a segment of property owners with rural land not classified as agricultural land, the increase may be shocking, however. In some cases property values are nearly doubling. As much as a 90 percent increase on the land value portion of those assessments are the primary reason.
Gem County Assessor Hollie Ann Strang explains that “last year (2019) land values were not adjusted, which caused Gem County to be out of compliance in this property type, and it was necessary to make large changes in order to be at market this year.”
For properties that do not fall into the rural non-agricultural category, this years adjustments are minor.
“For the most part properties within the city of Emmett have little change,” Strang said. “We actually consolidated three previous residential grades into one, leaving us with the same seven grades that other counties use. That consolidation could mean minor increases or decreases to some of those properties ranging from -10% to +5%.”
It is outside of the city of Emmett where the greatest shifts in land property values will be seen. Most of that shift is due to the Idaho State Tax Commission determining that Gem County assessments of the non-agricultural parcels — normally parcels under 10 acres and over one acre — were significantly undervalues in the 2019 assessments. County assessments must be reflective of current market conditions and within a 90 to 110 percent of market value range. The State determined that these specific properties were only about 67 percent of market value last year.
“When a county is not in compliance for more than one year, the Tax Commission will become increasingly involved in the assessment process,” Strang said. “As a result, if values are not corrected, the Tax Commission may make valuation adjustments with no recourse from the county or property owner.”
Strang sees the proximity of Gem County to the Boise metro area — Ada and Canyon counties — as a compounding factor for the properties in question this year. “Only Elmore County seems to see this kind of spill over influence that we experience,” she said.
There appears to be a direct correlation between the demand for small acreages being converted over the past two to three years from agricultural zoning to non-agricultural residential rural. Those are the primary targets identified by the State for Gem County to correct and come into compliance.
Not all small acreages are seeing the same increases. Parcels in the areas south and west of Emmett appear to be the most likely to see 90 percent increase. Increases for similar property on the Emmett Bench are somewhat lower and those along the Highway 52 corridor through Sweet and Montour perhaps even a little lower. All are substantial increases, however.
Assessments of agricultural land, commercial and industrial properties will likely reflect pretty much the same -10 percent to +5 percent fluctuation ranges. The market for those properties in their current classifications has not participated in the dramatic increases seen in recent years in the residential markets. Since Idaho code ties the assessment process to market values, the further shifting of valuations is to be expected.
Commercial and industrial properties are the mostly likely to see impacts in the 2021 valuations from the COVID-19 economic impacts. Less vibrant business performances tend to reduce demand for commercial property expansion and increase vacancy rates on commercial properties.
Sustained high unemployment rates could also have an impact on the housing market.
Strang says her office is “closely watching what the effect of COVID-19 will be on this market during the rest of year. However, our values are always based on sales from the previous year” so impact would likely not be reflected until the 2021 assessment cycle.
Strang encourages all property owners to carefully review the assessment statements when they receive them and call or email her office with any questions they may have. There is a statutory period of time to file for adjustments to the assessments if reasonable evidence can be presented that they are not reflective of market values. Certification of assessments takes place in July so a quick response is recommended.
The impact of the new assessments, which officially are the value of the property as of January 1, 2020, are not fully realized until they are matched with governmental budgets and levy rates on taxes that become payable in December 2020 and June 2021.
The official certified assessed value of all real property in Gem County in 2019 was $1,276,546,138. If the assessments that are going out this week are totaled up, they would reflect a new assessed value of all real property in Gem County in 2020 at $1,910,620,191. That is right at a 44 percent increase in overall values in a single year. Included in that is a reported $18,000,000 in new construction value but still reflects nearly a 43 percent increased value on assets that were in place in January 2019.
Strang points out that the grand valuation total for 2020 will certainly be adjusted downward somewhat in the contestable and certification process, but not dramatically.
What does the tax evaluation mean for your likely tax bill in the fall. Traditionally if assessments go up more than ten percent and there is insignificant new value (new construction) added to the base, net taxes are likely to rise some as well. With the disparity in assessment increases this year, many tax payers could see a net property tax decrease.
Taxing entities funded by property taxes are only able to increase their budgets up to three percent in a given year, not counting new construction values or catch-up provisions.
If all entities in Gem County do take the three-percent max increase, and even factoring in a reported $18,000,000 of new construction values, most levy rates are likely to be lower — some perhaps as much as 40 percent lower. If the levy rate is 40 percent lower and your assessed value has not increased by a comparable amount, your taxes might be lower in December. All calculations here are rough estimates and not meant to reflect absolute determinations of what to expect from the County Treasurer’s office this fall.
Regardless of the final assessment numbers and complex tax calculations the respective taxing districts will have to perform, the 2020 tax assessments in Gem County will certainly contribute to a new shift in where those funds will be coming from in December.