Signage popped up Friday to alert drivers of a road closure and detour this week around and through Emmett. This sign on southbound No. Washington Blvd. helps alert those planning to travel east on SH-52 that they need to detour west on Idaho Blvd. due to construction work on the roadway between Tom's Cabin and Cascade roads.
The Idaho Transportation Department will begin work Wednesday, March 23, on a culvert maintenance project along State Highway 52 west of Emmett that is going to cause some major detours this week.
According to a release from ITD, "SH-52 will be closed between Cascade Road and Toms Cabin Road while crews install a new culvert pipe. Drivers will detour around the project using West Idaho Boulevard north of the highway."
To make that detour for traffic trying to cross Gem County, east bound traffic will be diverted off SH-52 at Letha, crossing the Letha Bridge and then traveling east on Idaho Blvd. to Washington Blvd. north of Emmett. West bound traffic will need to turn off SH-16 and proceed north on Washington Blvd. until turning west on Idaho Blvd.
Due to the location of the culvert, there is no short detour possible. The only other option, which is not recommended, particularly for truck traffic, would be to go south at Tom's Cabin Road to West S. Slope and then reconnect with SH-52 by way of Star Lane.
The closure of the road and disruption of traffic has prompted Tom's Cabin restaurant to close for the entire week. Original notification was that the work would begin Monday, March 21 but ITD issued an update late Monday that work is being delayed two days because of scheduling conflicts.
The timing of the closure of the road was chosen by ITD due to this being spring break for Emmett Schools. School bus routes would have been almost impossible to reconfigure with the limited detour options available according to school officials.
Signs will be in place to guide traffic through the detour. The project was expected to be complete by March 28 and ITD hopes it still can be completed despite the delayed start. Please check 511.idaho.govbefore traveling for up-to-date information about this and other projects impacting highways statewide.