There comes a time during the school year where students are asked to learn to connect the dots between their passions and helping others. A time where public speaking and excitement all come together for one last ‘hurrah!’. The melting pot for these experiences and emotions is known by many as ‘senior projects’.
The Senior Capstone Experience/Senior Project is a student-selected exploration of a topic which results in a research paper, a project or a product, and a presentation. The experience moves students away from departmentalized learning toward a more interdisciplinary approach which they then later present.
The State of Idaho decided a decade ago that every student will have to successfully complete a Senior Project in order to graduate from an Idaho public high school. How that project is to be achieved looks different at every school.
The Emmett High School manual explains these projects as “a wonderful opportunity to extend your skills and knowledge—to stretch yourself and to show that you have the organizational and communication skills you will need as an adult.”
The timeline is arduous, requiring the kids to take responsibility, put in effort and ultimately learn time management skills.
The tasks begin by going over the project manual with a parent/guardian. It’s during that time that brainstorming about possible projects and finding a qualified person willing to serve as your mentor occurs. After both the mentor and parents sign paperwork, everything is submitted to an advisor. As soon as the students are notified that their project and mentor have been approved, they are given the green light to go ahead to start working on their senior project. It then becomes crucial to keep logs and journals current during the project as well as having a mentor initial the log after every meeting.
On the outside looking in, senior projects seem like a piece of cake — but as one begins to dig in, they may realize there are layers of hard work hiding underneath all that frosting.
For the 2019-2020 school year, there are currently 71 kids who have completed and passed summer projects, 60 students who completed their projects during the school year and 11 students are enrolled in the Idaho Digital Learning Academy (I.D.L.A) course, which is the last chance for those who either did not pass their project or dropped the ball completely. But even with I.D.L.A being their last hope, it is reassuring to know that “no kids have not received a diploma because of a senior project,” said Emmett High School Vice Principal, Katie Watkins.
Watkins made sure to emphasize that this is a “one project fits all.” There are no shortcuts, no easy way outs — this project is given to both the straight A student the same way its given to the special needs. While the grading varies upon effort and learning abilities, the criteria doesn’t change. Anyone completing the senior project is still graded upon their portfolio, project and presentation; with scores ranging from ‘below basic’ to ‘advanced’.
Watkins went on to explain the way that Emmett is unique. Not only was it one of the first schools to take part in the pilot program way back in 2009, it is one of the few schools to be service based, rather than civic or career.
“Kate (Katie Bowden, Senior Project Coordinator) and I made a big emphasis on community service. I want these kids to give back and impact at least one other person.”
“There are some schools whose requirements are presenting an amendment from the Constitution or job shadowing someone — the kids in Emmett are dynamic, and implement projects that reach not only locally, but globally. The kids make it as big or as small as they want,” said Watkins.
This global outreach can be seen with both Halle Bundy (current senior) and Maria Mumford’s (previous year) “Days For Girls International” project. A humanitarian campaign that helps give women female hygiene products and recyclable kits. “When we mobilize girls and women, their communities and our world grow stronger. We are changing the status quo through quality menstrual care solutions, health education, and income-generating opportunities that give back days of opportunity and health,” said the DFG website.
While some seniors are making an impact internationally, there are others that are affecting the local community just as much.
In May 2019, three Emmett High School seniors set out to complete drastically different projects, showing that it is truly up to the student to decide how they will serve. These three projects consisted of building an entrance for the football team, creating a river clean up that got both the school and community involved and building bat boxes.
For Hector De Leon, building an entrance for the football team meant career exploration and pushing his abilities. “I have done little work with concrete, so it’s going to be a challenge knowing exactly where to start,” said De Leon in a proposal for the project. “Doing this project will benefit me by giving me the experience that I need to add on my future resume, it will give me a head start in the workforce.”
While career exploration is the main takeaway from the senior capstones, Jaidin Alexander sees community outreach being just as important.
“My interest in this particular topic comes from how a wide variety of not only Emmett’s community but the surrounding areas,” said Alexander. “As time moves forward it has become dirtier and dirtier and cleaning it up will allow for more use and a healthier ecosystem that will be around longer for everyone to enjoy. This will also help further my organization, social, and communication skills for after high school creating more success over my life. Personally I have never organized something to this scale although have participated in many things like this, which is why this will stretch my knowledge and further my understanding of how to get people together and work towards a common goal.”
Aubrie Overton decided to pair her love for conservation and animals together, dedicating her project to helping bats in Idaho and giving back to the Biology Club at Emmett High School.
“Spreading the knowledge of bats in our region and the abilities of conservation for these bats to the community” said Overton, when describing her project. “In order to do this, I will be designing and constructing bat boxes.”
“My senior project reaches the expectancy of all four pillars: life enrichment, community service, career exploration, and increased knowledge.” Overton went on to explain the ways in which the projects impacts her. “I will be enriched as I enjoy service and feel fulfilled when I am able to assist in conservation to animals and to the planet. My project involves the community as I will increase the awareness of bats; while promoting the bat boxes as an option that is well suited for their aid. I am interested in pursuing a degree in biology, as this project is beneficial to my interest and increasing my knowledge.”
Although graduation projects can be overwhelming at times when trying to complete tasks on a deadline, the bottom line is that they are necessary and needed. Senior projects are an eye-opening, educational and a purposeful experience, that ultimately impact not only the community but the lives of those completing them.
Both the program coordinators and the seniors completing their projects expressed a deep gratitude for the support they have received during their projects from the community. It has been everyone’s willingness to assist, physically and financially, that has made the service outreach not only possible but even more effective.
If you or someone you know is interested in becoming a mentor next year or would like to learn more about senior projects, email Katie Bowden, Emmett Senior Project Coordinator at kbowden@isd221.net or call (208) 365-6323.