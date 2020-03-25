Senior center moves to curbside service

In the wake of the recent COVID-19 pandemic, the Emmett Senior Center is taking action and serving the community with daily meals through curbside pickup.
On Monday, March 16 the senior center moved to offering pickup meals. What started off as only giving out 12 meals at the beginning of the week ended up being over 30+ meals by Friday, March 20th. The meals are being served from 11 a.m. — 12 p.m.
For those unable to leave their homes, a delivery service is also being offered to those who request it.
Camille Evans, LMSW, Case Manager and Social Worker at Valor Health, is one of the many helpers putting together the meals.
“We want the community to know that we are willing to deliver as well. We would rather do a delivery to those who need it, whether it’s because they are sick or they can’t leave their house,” said Evans.
Working in partnership with the Friendship Coalition, the senior center is offering the curbside food service until the storm seems to settle when it comes to COVID-19.
Each day is a different meal. While they are trying to stay as close to the pre planned menu for the month, they are making adjustments as they go.
On Friday, March 20 lunch consisted of pork chops, scalloped potatoes, pickled beets, a corn medley, an apple and a jug of milk.
“We’re just ironing out all of the bumps day by day, but we are doing so good!” said a senior center board member.
In order to receive a take out meal or delivery, it is recommended you call 208-365-4343 by 10 a.m. the day of.