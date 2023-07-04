Open primaries initiative

A proposed voter initiative to overhaul how Idaho conducts its elections “plainly violates Idaho Code,” according to an analysis by the Idaho Attorney General’s Office.

 Photo courtesy of Idahoans for Open Primaries

The Idaho Secretary of State’s Office announced Friday afternoon that supports of the Open Primaries ballot initiative may begin collecting petition signatures.

The Open Primaries initiative would create a “top four” primary election, the Idaho Press previously reported. All candidates participate in the same primary election and the top four candidates advance to the general election. Voters then choose the winner in a general election with instant runoff voting, which gives voters the freedom to pick their top candidate and then to rank additional candidates in order of preference.


