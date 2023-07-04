The Idaho Secretary of State’s Office announced Friday afternoon that supports of the Open Primaries ballot initiative may begin collecting petition signatures.
The Open Primaries initiative would create a “top four” primary election, the Idaho Press previously reported. All candidates participate in the same primary election and the top four candidates advance to the general election. Voters then choose the winner in a general election with instant runoff voting, which gives voters the freedom to pick their top candidate and then to rank additional candidates in order of preference.
The Legislature this year passed a bill that would ban ranked choice or instant runoff voting, and if passed, the initiative would include a provision to repeal this ban.
Attorney General Raúl Labrador conducted a review of the initiative in late May and determined that it may violate the state law requiring initiatives to only address one subject, the Idaho Capital Sun reported. The review also said it violates the part of the state Constitution that says a person “having the highest number of votes for the office voted for shall be elected.”
The review was only advisory in nature, and the initiative process was still able to proceed.
Beth Cahill, communications director for the Attorney General's Office said in an email that the office would not be providing further comment on the subject.
“As a rule we don’t comment on pending litigation. Any statement we have to make was provided in our cover letter provided to the Secretary of State’s Office with our letter of transmittal: AG Labrador has furnished a ballot measure title with a true and impartial statement of the purpose of the measure and without prejudice or partisanship, consistent with his requirements under Idaho law. If it is required, we will be happy to defend the AG’s fulfillment of his statutory duties in litigation,” Cahill said.
The sponsors of the initiative — a coalition of groups including North Idaho Women, Represent US Idaho, the Hope Coalition and Reclaim Idaho, who are critical of the Idaho GOP closed primary — will need to collect signatures from 6% of the total registered voters in the 2022 General Election. This total must include signatures from at least 18 legislative districts, and must be submitted by May 1, 2024.