Less than 50 patrons turned out May 4 for the second Town Hall meeting hosted by the Emmett School District to answer questions regarding its $68 million bond proposal. Voters will decide the bond’s fate in voting on May 18.
Superintendent Craig Woods opened the meeting with a detailed breakdown of projects the bond is intended to finance in schools other than the proposed new high school. Nearly $20 million of the bond totals are designated for projects in each of the District’s schools to renovate and address safety and security concerns. The renovations are also designed to provide the district greater flexibility in use of its classroom space as class sizes fluctuate with anticipated enrollment growth in the coming years, according to Woods.
Woods reiterated that many of the projects to be undertaken at the District’s schools are to finally resolve some of the same concerns that have been plaguing the district for the past two decades. Emmett School District voters have not approved a bond proposal since 1998 when it authorized borrowing to build two new elementary schools – Carberry and Shadow Butte. Voters rejected $20 million bonds proposals to address building facility concerns in 2008 and 2018.
Voters in 2018 expressed dissatisfaction with the proposed bond as being “not enough and just putting on another band-aid” according to comments made to the Messenger Index at the time. That sentiment was again voiced by some opponents to a 10-year plant facilities levy that was rejected by a margin of 32 votes in March of this year.
Those sentiments expressed repeatedly to Board of Trustee members prompted the decision to put the “whole picture” in front of voters this month.
Following the presentation of the non-high school elements of the bond, questions quickly were directed to the costs of the total bond proposal.
Eric Herringer, with the bond investment firm of Piper Sandler, repeated his explanations of the bonding process and emphasized the historically low interest rates in the current marketplace. Projections for this bond, if passed, anticipate an interest rate of 2.66 percent. The last building bond in Emmett, passed in 1998, was set at just under 5 percent.
Herringer was questioned about his statement the previous week regarding whether the Levy Equalization Funds provided by the State of Idaho to help make interest and principle payments on bonds “was in the bank”. He repeated that while there is no guarantee of those payments in the form of money on deposit, the funding of those payments have been consistently funded by the State through a variety of dedicated sources through all economic conditions since they were initiated.
Herringer was also confident that the current interest rate environment will likely be available for a few more months but is uncertain as to a long term direction of the rates, calling the current rates “a rare window of opportunity.”
Questions were asked of Herringer, Design’s West Architects and Beniton Construction as to the amount of money they have been paid to date in preparing the conceptual designs and preliminary planning in preparing the bond proposal.
Each stated that they receive no funds from the District until a bond is approved and a final plan is determined. Each has included those anticipated fees already in the cost estimates provided.
Also included in those estimates are funds anticipated to improve roads and access to the proposed new high school. Exactly what those improvements will be is hypothetical at this point as a traffic study and discussion with City of Emmett and Gem County officials are pending bond approval.
Design’s West and Beniton acknowledged that traffic pattern studies and street improvements are standard with their projects and have been accounted for in their cost estimates.
Superintendent Woods explained the process that will have to be undertaken moving forward if the bond passes.
“If the bond passes, the first step will be for the Board to trigger the option to purchase the property,” Woods said. “We will then begin planning discussions with both the County, because the land is currently within Gem County, and with the City on the annexation of the property into the city limits.”
Woods further explained that “if the City approves the annexation of the property into the city limits, we will be required to meet all codes and requirements for the development of this property. It will require a traffic student that will look at the traffic patterns on both Substation and 4th Street during peak times. ”
The results of that study will be used to determine the impact on both roads and what improvements must be made to accommodate the new traffic patterns of the new buildings.
Questioned as to why a traffic study had not already been completed, Woods responded that “it’s not fiscally responsible to complete a traffic study at an estimated cost of $10,000 prior to the successful passage of the bond.”
That cost has been included, however, in the projected $48,750,000 cost of the high school project. As have the standard anticipated improvements to the property frontage roads.
The proposed location of the high school was also brought into question during the Tuesday meeting. Woods detailed several other sites that were considered by the District as potential locations, each being eliminated as infrastructure needs or site development costs greater impacted the projected costs. A different site was actually at the top of the search committee’s list but the property owners “politely declined to sell” according to Woods.
The site selected is a 44-acre site adjacent to a 17 acre land-locked piece of property currently owned by the Emmett Public Schools Foundation. The Foundation has agreed to donate that land to the District should the bond pass, making the total site approximately the 60 acres considered typical for a 4A school in Idaho.
Some questioned the placement of signage at the proposed site in the last couple of weeks. Woods indicated he had done so after a large number of questions from patrons who confused its proposed location with other properties nearby.
Woods reiterated that if the bond proposal receives the required two-third approval bonding would be pursued immediately and some of the safety and security upgrades at some of the schools could be underway by fall. Construction of the high school would likely not commence until early 2022 with a targeted opening in the fall of 2024.
Full details of the bond proposal and architectural concepts of the new high school and a new gymnasium at Butte View elementary are available online at: emmettschools.org/domain/536.