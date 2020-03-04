Science for All

Robin Wilson’s advanced science classes hosted their annual “Science Fair” for the Emmett Middle School 6th graders on February 21. The event took place in the Emmett High School gymnasium and lasted for over an hour. This is Wilson’s fourth year putting on the event.
Wilson worked for 15 years as a professional biologist before earning a master’s degree in teaching and transitioning to a high school science teacher in 2014. She works tirelessly to advance the science program in the Emmett School District, which appointed her the science department chair in 2018. In May 2019, Wilson was one of 60 U.S. educators the Society for Science & the Public named as advocates to mentor under served students and help them navigate science research competitions.
“I really enjoy putting this on, I feel Emmett desperately needs it,” Wilson said when asked about putting on such an event. “We need STEM classes and to elevate the presence of science in the county. We have slowly built that reputation now.” The reputation that Wilson talks about is that of science here in Gem County, specifically at Emmett High School.
It has been Wilson’s passion for science that has led Emmett students to compete in the field statewide. The competition happens at the Western Idaho Science and Engineering Fair, a place that is one of three regional science fairs the STEM Action Center stages each spring.
“There are over 70 projects to choose from and the top 25 go on to the Western Idaho Science Fair. Last year we had a kid place first at the fair and go on to state,” said Wilson.
There are five categories that the students are allowed to compete in — animal, biomedical and microbiology, biochemistry, behavior and social sciences, earth, environmental and plants and last is physical science.
The projects scope ranges from things like “The Effect of Food Preservatives on Microbe Growth” to “Does Miracle-Gro Have an Effect on Plants?.” Even down to questions like, “why do feet smell?,” The topics are endless and the limits are close to none. These projects allow students the opportunity to conduct research and showcase their skills.
While the Emmett High School students were busy preparing from the beginning of September, the Emmett Middle School 6th graders were busy preparing to judge and examine some of the projects. Over 200 6th graders got the afternoon off to come and see the students experiments.
One of the most popular experiments was making ‘snakes’ out of sand, sugar and lighter fluid. Some would even say it was, ‘lit!’.
“You take sand, drizzle lighter fluid on it, then pour sugar and baking soda on top and light it,” said one of the demonstrators. The table was then filled with a large flame and little bodies around it. “Whoa, can we touch it?” and “mm, it smells like s’mores” were just some of the comments coming from the kids.
The Idaho STEM Action Center was created in 2015 because Idaho citizens are not entering the STEM pipeline fast enough to meet current and future Idaho workforce needs. Its goals are to coordinate and facilitate implementation of STEM programs, align education and workforce needs, and increase awareness of STEM throughout Idaho. The organization is working with industry, government, educators, and students to develop new resources and support high-quality professional-development opportunities to foster a STEM-educated workforce that ensures Idaho’s continued economic prosperity. Visit STEM.Idaho.gov for more information.