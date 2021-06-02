The drive-up curbside summer program at the Emmett Middle School begins June 4th and runs through August 13th. Distribution begins at 11:00 am and ends at 12:30 pm.
Once again, the Emmett School District will serve breakfast and lunch in a single bag pick up at Emmett Middle School as part of the Summer Food Service Program to all children, ages 1-18, in Gem County.
“We are excited to connect with our community again for summer meals,” Food Services Director Tyree E. White said. “We served an average of 610 meals per day last summer. We are also hoping to partner again with a local produce company to hand out boxes of produce once weekly.”