Voters in Gem County will head to the polls on Tuesday, March 14 to either approve or reject a request from the Emmett School District to continue a two-year supplemental operation levy.
The request for this two-year cycle is for $1.5 million per year and replaces a current $1 million per year levy authorization which expires this summer.
The ballot issue is a single item, in favor or against vote.
“Question: Shall the Board of Trustees of Joint School District No. 221… be authorized and empowered to levy a supplemental levy in the amount of $1,500,000 per year for two years commencing with the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2023 and ending June 30, 2025, for the purpose of funding any lawful expenses of maintaining and operating the District?”
The official ballot language further explains the rationale:
“The levy shall be used for the maintenance and operation of the District as follows: $900,000 for personnel costs to include class size reductions, and $600,000 for district building safety upgrades and the roof repair of Kenneth Carberry Elementary and Shadow Butte Elementary Schools.”
Cost of the levy measure, if approved, would result in an estimated average annual cost to the taxpayer of $52 per $100,000 of taxable assessed property value, per year, based on current conditions. That would be a net increase of $17 per $100,000 of taxable assessed property value over the current levy that expires June 30 — assuming that total assessed property value in Gem County does not increase when annual assessments are released in June. Increased total property values would mean a decrease in the estimated levy rate per $100,000.
This is not a new tax. The Emmett School District has had a supplemental levy in place since 2009 ranging from $1 million to $2 million dollars per year.
According to a release from the Emmett School District, the supplemental levy equates to “roughly seven percent of the annual operational budget utilized to support and deliver K-12 education to more than 2,500 learners in the Emmett School District.”
The use of supplemental operational levies has become commonplace in Idaho school districts since the Legislature reduced its education budgets by more than a hundred millions of dollars in 2009 and continued to reduce State funding by as much as 29 percent between 2009 and 2011.
Nearly $1 billion in levies and bonds will be addressed by voters across the State of Idaho on March 14. Reference the Idaho Education News article on the bottom of page A1 of this edition of the Messenger Index for further information.
The supplemental levy approved by Gem County voters in 2021 was the lowest since 2009, partly because it was targeted to just supplemental operations. Those funds were earmarked for additional teacher and support staff funding in overcrowding situations and in special needs classrooms which have seen a significant reduction in Federal support since 2011.
Most of the maintenance and repairs elements that had previously been a portion of the supplemental levy was shifted to a ten-year plant facilities levy request in 2021 that failed by 32 votes of reaching its needed 55 percent approval threshold.
Some of those badly needed repairs are addressed in the new levy request with the $600,000 designated to meet those needed. Emmett School Board members decided to add those to the original lower levy request by superintendent Craig Woods which was only attempting to sustain the supplemental operations approved in March 2021.
“Passing this operational levy is crucial for the long-term success and well-being of our School District” said Woods. “Passing this operational levy demonstrates a commitment to education, to our students, to our community and to our schools as well as a willingness to invest in the future of Gem County. It helps to validate the message that Gem County residents value our students and want to provide a quality education for all students.”
The $900,000 designated in this current levy request would fund or continue to fund the following educational priorities:
- Special Education Support (K-12)
- Behavioral Specialist Teachers (K-12)
- Behavior Support Paraprofessionals (K-12)
- Instructional Coach
- Two Elementary Counselors
- Secondary English Teacher
- Elementary (small, rural schools) Principal
- District-Wide School Psychologist
- Secondary Math Instructor
The $600,000 earmarked for maintenance and district building safety upgrades would include roof repairs at Carberry Elementary and Shadow Butte Elementary schools. The two schools were built with funds approved in 1998, the last successful bond request to face Gem County voters.
Some of these items were included in bond and plant facilities levies that were defeated in 2018 and 2021 but had been singled out by many of those opposing the larger funding requests as necessary and would have met their approval had they been separate items.
How and When to Vote
Polls will be open from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, March 14 at all 13 regular precinct polling locations in Gem County. You can confirm your polling location on the county website at gemcounty.org.
Absentee voting is currently open. Applications to request an absentee ballot must be received in the Gem County Clerk’s Office by 5 p.m. on Friday, March 3. Completed absentee ballots must by received in the Gem County Clerk’s office by 4 p.m., Tuesday, March 14.
All parties requesting a ballot form must sign the letter of request. The completed application can be delivered by mail, or in person, to Gem County Clerk’s Office, Gem County Courthouse, Room 202, 415 E. Main Street, Emmett, ID 83617, faxed to (208)365-7795 or email to elections@co.gem.id.us
In person early walk-in voting is currently available during regular business hours at the Gem County Clerk’s Office at 415 E. Main Street in Emmett. Early walk-in voting closes at 5 p.m. on Friday, March 10.