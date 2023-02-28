Shadow Butte Elementary option 1

The roof at Shadow Butte Elementary School, along with the one at Carberry Elementary School, would receive significant repairs if voters approve a supplemental operations levy on March 14. 

 Del Gray / Messenger Index

Voters in Gem County will head to the polls on Tuesday, March 14 to either approve or reject a request from the Emmett School District to continue a two-year supplemental operation levy.

The request for this two-year cycle is for $1.5 million per year and replaces a current $1 million per year levy authorization which expires this summer.


