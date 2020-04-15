School lunch program goes mobile

After three weeks of drive through pickups at Emmett Middle School, the Emmett School District is taking its breakfast/lunch feeding program on the road. As of Monday, 17 school buses began delivering lunches to homes outside the city limits. Students inside the city limits will continue to go to the Middle School and meals will continue to be distributed at Sweet/Montour Elementary as well.
Deliveries and distributions will occur weekdays between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
The delivery program is the result of a collaborative effort between the ESD food service program and the school bus shop. Drivers have tried calling every eligible household on the bus routes where the normally pick up school children to determine where to drop off lunches. At this point, about 700 bagged meals, with both break and lunch, will be delivered by buses. Families on each route will be notified about approximate times.
If you see a bus delivering meals, and you have children in the house, ages 1-18 years old, and would like to be added for meal distribution, please call the bus shop, 208-365-3207, to get on the bus schedule.
This distribution is expected to continue until late May when the school year would normally come to a close.