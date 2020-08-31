SCHOOL IS BACK

The buses were rolling Monday morning as school resumed in the Emmett Independent School District with classroom instruction for the first time since March. Elementary schools are operating with a full in-classroom option. Emmett High and Emmett Middle School are beginning the year with a hybrid schedule splitting alternating days depending on the students last name. The hybrid schedule and other classroom restrictions due to the COVID-19 virus outbreak will be reconsidered at the next school board meeting on Sept. 14.
top story