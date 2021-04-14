Patrons will have a chance to ask questions during two upcoming Town Hall meetings in preparation for the May 18th bond election.
Superintendent Craig Woods said the Town Hall meetings will be moderated by Messenger Index Managing Editor Del Gray. The Construction Manager from Beniton Construction and the Design West architect will be available to answer citizen questions.
Eric Heringer, managing director of Public Finance with Piper Sandler Idaho offices, will attend the April 27th meeting to answer financial questions regarding the bond, Woods said.
Audience members will be asked to submit their questions in writing and can be emailed to the District Office at info@isd221.net or submit them during the Town Hall meeting.
The two meetings are slated for 7 pm at the Middle School Auditorium on April 27th and May 4th. The meetings will also be livestreamed on the Emmett School District’s YouTube page. Watch Facebook for a link.