As you may know, the Emmett School District has received federal funds to mitigate costs related to COVID. We’ve tried our best to use the funds appropriately and gained approval at the state level before spending any of those monies.
ESSER III funds for the Emmett School District amount to just over $4.5 million and can be spent over a three-year period. Like the other ESSER federal funds, it must be spent on COVID-related expenditures. A portion must be spent on learning loss programming. There are 18 buckets or categories where the money can be spent, but again, must be COVID related. We consider this one-time money and won’t consider it for ongoing annual expenses.
We will have two meetings on June 29th — 10 am and 6 pm — at Butte View Complex so we can gather community opinions that will help us determine spending priorities and you are invited.
If you are not able to attend one of the meetings, you are welcome to email your suggestions to info@isd221.net. These meetings will not be livestreamed and we won’t be taking comments from Facebook. You can review the draft through the school website.