The Emmett School District staff, including Superintendent Woods and Clerk of the Board Angela Mattingly and nine others, is moving to its new location, 119 N. Wardwell Avenue, this week.
The office at both locations will be closed Tuesday through Friday of this week.
If you have any questions that need immediate attention, please call the office at 208-365-6301 and leave a message or email us at info@isd221.net.
The move provides classrooms for the second grade classes, expanding Butte View Elementary to serve kindergarten through second grade for the 2021-2022 school year.
It will also open up the space, currently occupied by five people including the superintendent, so the former library can be restored for the elementary students in the coming school year. Currently, the library is in the school’s attendance and nurse’s office area.
Board of Trustee meetings and special meetings will continue to occur at Butte View Elementary.
The new office building is the former medical clinic owned by Dr. Barry Smith. The district purchased the office building for $490,000 or $89 a square foot and paid for it with unanticipated federal funds to provide additional classroom space for Butte View Elementary students and support staff.