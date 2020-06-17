School classes to remain in Ola, for now

Students attending elementary school in Ola will be able to continue to do so for another year. The Emmett School District Board of Trustees voted 5-0 on June 8 to keep an expected 16 students housed in the Ola Community Center for the 2020-21 school year.
The Board had been considering busing the Ola students 16 miles south to Sweet and incorporating them into the Sweet/Montour Elementary School.
Nearly two-dozen Ola area residents turned out for the June 8 board meeting to voice their opinions on the proposed moved. Transportation safety in winter months and fear that the “temporary” move to Sweet would be the final blow to the future of the historic school in Ola were common themes among those who spoke.
The historic Ola School building is currently vacant as funding is sought to make major repairs to the century old two-room schoolhouse. Cost estimates are in the $500,000 range for the structural repairs. The Ola Community has raised $30,000 currently and is aggressively seeking additional grant funding to make restoration a possibility. Funding had been included in a bond proposal that ESD had planned to take to voters in May. That bond effort was postponed with the closure of schools this spring due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The building was determined to be unsafe for student occupancy during the summer of 2019. This past school year the community opened its Community Center to host the students on a one-year agreement with ESD. Terms of that agreement made the District unwilling to extend the arrangement for another year, citing the financial risk exposure any major mechanical failure at the community-owned building might have for them as tenants.
Superintendent Craig Woods proposed that if a new agreement could be reached that would limit the District’s fiscal liability exposure, a one-year extension of the Community Center arrangement would be reasonable. Ola community members voiced willingness to make those limitations part of a new agreement.
All members of the Board voiced support and understanding for the needs and desires of the Ola community to maintain a school in their remote part of Gem County. Each of them also voiced concern that the Community Center could not be considered a long-term solution and if funding is not obtained in the near future a different solution will need to be found. An April 2021 target date for a more permanent decision was made.
Shannon Miller, speaking on behalf of the Save Our School organization in Ola that has raised the restoration funds to date, expressed relief for the extension agreement.
“One of the key elements we have working for us in seeking private grant support is the immediacy of the need,” Miller said. “Many of the private foundations ask for two things — local matching funds and a need to act now. We have several of those foundations showing serious interest now. Moving our students to another location in the District could have been interpreted as a decision to abandon the school altogether. I don’t believe that’s our collective intent and this decision helps our efforts greatly.”