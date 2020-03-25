School bond moves forward, new high school site identified

Emmett School Board of Trustees has unanimously authorized Superintendent Craig Woods to finalize negotiations to purchase property and submit the language for the proposed $62.5 million comprehensive bond on the May 19 ballot.
Before trustees voted Wednesday, March 18 at a special board meeting, Woods said Denny and Willean White have agreed to sell 42 acres, located at the corner of E 4th Street and S Substation Road. Trustees, now knowing more about the property purchase and interest rates, also reduced the initial proposed bond amount from $64.62 million to $62.5 million.
Negotiations for the properties are ongoing, Woods said as he explained the potential property purchase. Woods said details will be revealed once negotiations are complete and letters of intent are signed. The board will still need to approve the finalized letters of intent. Meanwhile, Woods said he’s working with an unnamed foundation that may help with the purchase of the White property.
Adjacent to White’s property is a 17-acre plot, currently owned by the Emmett Public Schools Foundation. The Emmett School District has asked the Foundation to donate that property.
“As superintendent of the Emmett School District, I am excited by the generosity and collaborative effort by all parties to develop a high school complex that future generations will be proud of,” Woods said.
Board Chairman Hoss White (no relation to the property owner) said he is excited about the proposed location for the new school. It’s already in city limits and a nice flat piece of property. “This could be a huge opportunity for the community,” White said.
The two pieces of property encompass a total of about 54 acres, the size recommended for a new high school complex that includes the athletic fields. Once the letters of intent are signed, Woods said, Design West will provide renderings of the proposed site.