Saving the USPS

Even before a pandemic, the United States post office had been struggling due to financial turmoil. Over the past decade, post offices have been closed across the country, rural mail delivery is stretched thin, and thousands of post office workers’ positions have been eliminated.
In April 2020, hashtags like #BuyStamps and #SaveTheUSPS went viral in an effort to bring awareness to what is happening. Insufficient funding, a lack of communication, and most recently the coronavirus pandemic, have hurt an already struggling institution.
As the nation heads toward an election where millions of Americans are likely to vote by mail, the agency’s crisis could threaten the voting process. The question for voters is not whether they will be able to go to the ballot box, but whether the Postal Service will be able to bring the ballot box to them.
There are numerous reasons why the USPS needs saving, but the most important being that it brings information and resources to every corner of the country, ensuring that every vote and voice is heard.
In May, the former postmaster general, Megan Brennan, warned that without immediate support the agency could run out of funds within the year, and in that case might need to shut down. But months later on August 18, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy issued the following statement, having a more hopeful outlook for the coming months.
“The United States Postal Service will play a critical role this year in delivering election mail for millions of voters across the country. There has been a lot of discussion recently about whether the Postal Service is ready, willing and able to meet this challenge,” said DeJoy. “I want to make a few things clear: The Postal Service is ready today to handle whatever volume of election mail it receives this fall. Even with the challenges of keeping our employees and customers safe and healthy as they operate amid a pandemic, we will deliver the nation’s election mail on time and within our well-established service standards. The American public should know that this is our number one priority between now and election day. The 630,000 dedicated women and men of the Postal Service are committed, ready and proud to meet this sacred duty. I am announcing today the expansion of our current leadership taskforce on election mail to enhance our ongoing work and partnership with state and local election officials in jurisdictions throughout the country. Leaders of our postal unions and management associations have committed to joining this taskforce to ensure strong coordination throughout our organization. Because of the unprecedented demands of the 2020 election, this taskforce will help ensure that election officials and voters are well informed and fully supported by the Postal Service.I came to the Postal Service to make changes to secure the success of this organization and its long-term sustainability. I believe significant reforms are essential to that objective, and work toward those reforms will commence after the election. In the meantime, there are some long standing operational initiatives — efforts that predate my arrival at the Postal Service — that have been raised as areas of concern as the nation prepares to hold an election in the midst of a devastating pandemic. To avoid even the appearance of any impact on election mail, I am suspending these initiatives until after the election is concluded.
I want to assure all Americans of the following:
1. Retail hours at Post Offices will not change.
2. Mail processing equipment and blue collection boxes will remain where they are.
3. No mail processing facilities will be closed.
4. And we reassert that overtime has, and will continue to be, approved as needed.
In addition, effective Oct. 1, we will engage standby resources in all areas of our operations, including transportation, to satisfy any unforeseen demand.”
While DeJoy’s statement may leave some feeling optimistic, what is happening with the postal service is threatening not only to those voting, but to the entire institution.
“In this crisis, the postal service matters even more,” said Kevin Kosar of Politico, an American political journalism company. “Tens of millions of Americans received a postcard from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently that reminded them to socially distance and take other precautions. Some of the people who qualify for relief checks from the IRS will receive them in their mailboxes. And in November, with the virus still on the loose in the population, millions of worried Americans will depend on the USPS to vote.”
The USPS is a non-partisan institution that is funded by sales, not taxpayer funds. In 2006, the Postal Accountability and Enhancement Act (PAEA) hurt the already struggling USPS. The act required the USPS to pre-fund retiree’s health benefits and took a huge cut out of its annual budget. Because the USPS can not file for bankruptcy like a private company (UPS, FedEx), it relies entirely on public support.
“The Postal Service’s struggles began in the early 2000s. In 2005, Congress imposed an unprecedented austerity measure on the agency which required USPS to pre-fund retirement benefits 75 years in the future, including for employees who have not even been born yet. No other government agency or corporation operates in such a manner, and the move left the USPS woefully strapped for funding,” said Jake Bitt, political reporter for The Guardian. “That crisis deepened with the 2008 recession. At first, mail volumes remained high in the early 2000s, even amid the rise of the internet, but the economy took a steep downturn, dealing a huge blow to the advertising mail that makes up the USPS’s bread and butter. Overall mail volumes fell by about a third over the following decade, and because the agency doesn’t receive any taxpayer money, the decline placed it in uncharted financial waters.”
Due to the absence of legislative action the USPS has been forced to cut costs where it can, eliminating more than 200,000 staff positions. This has strained the agency’s workforce, especially in rural postal stations and in cities that see large numbers of Amazon packages.
When the Covid-19 virus started to spread through the country’s major cities in March, the agency’s labor crisis went from bad to worse. Thousands of postal workers took emergency leave to quarantine after contracting the virus or to care for their children. These absences led to reported delays in mail delivery.
How the USPS will handle the challenge of the 2020 election, especially if a second wave of the virus hits the country, is an open question. In February, the House passed the USPS Fairness Act to repeal the PAEA, but the bill is currently sitting in the senate.
The November 2020 election is less than 100 days away, and the USPS is necessary for mail-in ballots. The USPS’ recent struggles have caused problems for voting in state primaries — Wisconsin, Ohio and Texas saw uncounted absentee ballots, late ballot arrivals, and returned ballots without explanation. These issues are possibly warning signs for what is to come in the November election.
“You can have an election that’s fast, cheap or accurate, and you get to pick two,” said Tammy Patrick, senior adviser for elections at the Democracy Fund. “If you want it to be cheap and you don’t fund it fully, it’s not going to be fast. If you want it to be cheap and fast, then it’s not going to be accurate.” The Postal Service is more than capable of delivering every ballot, she said, it’s just a question of when it delivers them.
If the race proves to be similarly close this time around, it might take days or weeks for the public to figure out who will control the White House — and if the Postal Service proves unable to handle the new demands of mail-in balloting, the legitimacy of the election might be in doubt.
The easiest way to support the USPS during these times is to buy stamps, send letters and sign petitions — text USPS to 50409 to sign. To make sure every vote is counted, mail your ballot at least 15 days before Election Day, on October 20, 2020 and volunteer to count them.