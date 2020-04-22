Sage Hen restoration moves forward

While activity aimed at restoring about 67,800 acres of forest land in the area around Sage Hen Reservoir is already in operation, the Emmett Ranger District of the Boise National Forest is asking for continued public input.
“We are already doing work on the project,” said Emmett District Ranger Katie Wood. “This is a multi-year task but we want the public involved in each step along the way,”
That is why the district is following up on public hearings held in Emmett in February with an additional comment period that runs through May 15. Due to social distancing guidelines being adhered to in the efforts to slow the spread of coronavirus, another public hearing at this point is not feasible but additional input is desired at this time.
“This is an opportunity for people who are interested in the project to provide their feedback on proposed actions to improve forest conditions in the Sage Hen area,” Wood said. “We welcome suggestions so we can move forward with on-the-ground restoration activities to address a wide range of ecological and recreational issues within the the project area.”
The stated purpose of the proposed Forest Service plan is to manage and restore vegetation, aquatic, terrestrial and watershed conditions in the area that spans between Gem and Valley counties. It’s aim is to improve and manage recreational opportunities and use and to support local and regional economies.
Among the proposed actions:
n Reducing hazardous fuels through prescribed burning, mechanical and non-mechanical treatments.
n Commercial timber harvest, noncommercial thinning and reforestation.
n Replacing culverts to improve aquatic organism passage.
n Road management activities and decommissioning roads causing ecological damage.
n Campground and trailhead improvements and dispersed camping changes.
Further details of the proposed Sage Hen Integrated Restoration Project are available for review on line at fs.usda.gov/project/?project=56701/
Comments can be made directly at that website and electronic submission is preferred.
Hard copy comments can also be sent to: Emmett Ranger District, 1857 Highway 16, Suite A, Emmett, ID 8361; Attention: Katherine Wood, or by fax at 208-3657037. If submitting comments by mail or fax, include “Sage Hen” in the subject line.
If for some reason you cannot submit comments electronically or via traditional mail, or you wish to provide hard copies of documents referenced in your electronic or traditional mail comments, please, contact Katherine Wood at 208-365-7000.