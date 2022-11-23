Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


It’s been 10 years, but Sheri Rogers still remembers the night she lived in a nightmare.

“I had that terrible knock on my door and an Ada County Sheriff’s detective delivered the news that my 16-year-old son, a 17-year-old girl and two other young men had been involved in a crash in the foothills surrounding Boise,” Rogers said.


Recommended for you

Load comments