While education is always a topic of conversation in Idaho political circles, local officials are struggling to make headway on a large number of goals that they are charged with achieving.
That is certainly true for Emmett Schools superintendent Craig Woods as he navigates through the convergence of post-pandemic concerns, education achievement questions, school safety concerns heightened by school shootings and incidences, meeting growing school populations needs, deteriorating school facilities, and funding limitations that remain in limbo.
“It is certainly an interesting time,” Woods understated in an interview with the Messenger Index last week. “We have a large number of new challenges while still working with issues that have been on the table for years. We are taking it one day at a time and keeping the most pressing needs in front of us each day.”
For Woods and Emmett School administrators, teachers and staff, that focus is demanding a constant attention to priorities in a quickly changing environment. A changing external environment that is still rooted in traditional mandates, objectives, and perhaps outdated facilities and expectations.
Education is at the forefront of the political discussions as the Nov. 8 General Election nears. An initiative that focused on dramatically increasing state funding for education will appear on the ballot but is moot as the measure was pulled after a special session of the Idaho legislature in September effectively rendered the people’s initiative pointless.
The special session of the legislature has declared a large commitment of ongoing funds from the recent budget surplus. Exactly how those funds can and will be distributed to local schools, however, remains up to a new Legislature in January.
“If that $310 million that the special session appropriated to education is added on top of the proposed budget from Superintendent Ybarra and utilized to catch up, it will be a major step forward,” Woods said. “If it is diverted to other education objectives put forth by some of the legislators, we might not have moved forward at all.”
In a best case scenario, in Wood’s view, based upon discussed formulas for distribution, the new funds could mean as much as $2 million for Emmett Schools.
That sounds like a lot of money, but the bulk would be absorbed almost immediately in simply getting the District back up to full staffing.
“We have had to make a number of adjustments to our para-professional pay scales just to maintain or attract employees,” Woods said. “The marketplace has moved those rates from $9.80 to $14.50 an hour. Even then, we are struggling to maintain the required number of support staff members for increasing classroom populations.”
So while Woods awaits the direction that a newly elected Legislature may direct education funding and requirements at the State level, he and his administrator are focusing on addressing the issues they can with the funds currently on hand.
SAFETY FIRST
“There is no doubt that our number-one priority this summer has been doing all we can to enhance the safe environment our students can learn in,” Woods said.
While some of the safety measures taken, or to be taken, remain undisclosed as a safety measure in itself from outside threats, Woods points to a series of joint inspections of all facilities in the last couple of months along with local fire, sheriff, police and school resource officer personnel.
“Every building has its own unique challenges that everyone in the safety team — including local law enforcement — needs to be aware of,” Woods said. “It’s not a matter of just setting down a set of rules and procedures for the entire District. Each school has to have a unique plan of its own and a process for constant monitoring and updating.”
Aiding those processes at each school has been upgrades to school entrance security at both the High School and Middle School. Woods says more is being done at all of the schools utilizing budgeted ESSER funds that are to continue to be received over the next couple of years.
Outside threats are not the only safety issue being faced.
“Crowding in some of our locations, particularly in our special needs programs, create additional risk dynamics we have to be aware of,” Woods said. “We aren’t just talking about physical safety. We have to be creating the best mental health environments possible. While we constantly offer training to our teachers and staff, we are in need of additional specially trained individuals for those special circumstances — particularly additional counselors at the elementary and middle school levels. We are mandated to provide an education to all students. We can’t just turn problematic students away like charter and private schools currently can.”
Part of creating the best environment possible for the optimum learning environment is to repair, replace and or enhance some current facilities.
“We are focusing on making sure that our heating and cooling systems are up to par and not creating another challenge for students and teachers,” Woods said. “Those are among the top priorities with what current funds we have and in planning for capital projects down the road.”
That may include future bonding requests to District taxpayers.
“We still have needs for new and certainly upgraded facilities that go beyond our current revenue sources,” Woods said. “I expect I will be asking the Board to consider another bond request sometime in 2023, depending on whether the Legislature makes any moves that might help cover some of those needs.”
At this point Woods points to a much smaller bond than was proposed in 2021 and would focus almost entirely on renovations to Emmett Middle School and finding an alternative facility for Black Canyon High School to open up Butte View for use as a third full elementary school.
Other topics under consideration
A four-day school week. Many rural schools have made moves to a four-day week. Woods had one in play at Notus where he was the superintendent before coming to Emmett. He sees it problematic for Emmett as its peer schools in the Treasure Valley are not currently discussing such a move. A school calendar committee met last week to discuss such a potential move and Wood’s expects to see a proposal one way or the other to the Board perhaps as early as December.
Growth. Emmett Schools have not received the surge of growth being experienced in some of its neighboring Districts. “We are keeping right at a 4 to 5 percent increase,” Woods said. “That means we have to plan for that growth and we need to have a say in what future growth may look like.”
“That doesn’t mean we have adequate facilities to serve the current population. We are continuing to look for every option available to make sure that growth and other pressures don’t further deteriorate our facilities and the best learning environment possible for our students. Kids who feel safe and are safe certainly are better students.”