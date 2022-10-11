Support Local Journalism


While education is always a topic of conversation in Idaho political circles, local officials are struggling to make headway on a large number of goals that they are charged with achieving.

That is certainly true for Emmett Schools superintendent Craig Woods as he navigates through the convergence of post-pandemic concerns, education achievement questions, school safety concerns heightened by school shootings and incidences, meeting growing school populations needs, deteriorating school facilities, and funding limitations that remain in limbo.

