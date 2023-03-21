With heavy rain and snow expected throughout the Gem State this week, Idaho drivers will face wet roads that contribute to nearly 1.2 million crashes nationwide each year.
AAA offers the following tips to successfully manage the rainy days ahead:
See and be seen. Replace windshield wipers that are skipping or leaving streaks on the glass. Ensure that all lights, including brakes and turn signals, are working properly.
Take care of your tires. Adequate tread and tire pressure help your car grip the road. To check the condition of your tire tread, use the quarter test – turn a quarter upside down in the tire groove. If you can see the top of George Washington’s head, it’s time to think about replacing your tires.
Avoid using cruise control. It works great on dry roads, but not when you need to take your foot off the gas to reduce loss of traction.
Don’t rely too much on vehicle safety systems. Automatic emergency braking and other features are meant to assist engaged drivers – but treat them as a backup, especially in bad weather.
“With as little as 1/12 of an inch of water on the road, tires have to displace a gallon of water per second just to maintain contact with the pavement,” says AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde. “Even after snow and ice become less of a concern, it’s important to maintain a following distance of at least six seconds on wet roads. That will give you more time to see a potential issue and react.”
AAA reminds drivers that in addition to standing water (which increases the chances of hydroplaning), rain showers bring oils and other slippery substances to the road surface. Please avoid hard braking and sharp turning.