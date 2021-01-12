Road work on S. Johns in Emmett has been progressing for the last several months to make ready for a major rebuild of a section of the major roadway into Emmett this summer. The latest activity, on each side of the intersection with Highway 16, however, is not directly related to the coming project.
According to City of Emmett Public Works Director Clint Seamons this latest activity is about expanding utility services, not road reconstruction.
“We are expanding our sewer, water and fiber optics conduits across Highway 16 to accommodate growth to the south of the highway,” Seamons said.
Actually the expansion is not across Hwy 16 as much as it is under Hwy 16.
“This next week we will begin installing sewer lines and utility conduits down the west side of S. Johns from about 12th St. to the intersection with Hwy 16,” Seamons explained. “This will be done while a bore hole is created on each side of the Hwy for the boring that will take place in the next couple of weeks.”
Public Works is partnering with private contractors to install at 30” casing under the highway that will bring all city utilities to properties south of the highway including the Gem County Fairgrounds and a new professional/medical office complex on the southeast corner of S. Johns and 16.
“We are using the bore process rather than cutting through the highway so as to not interrupt traffic on our primary east-west roadway through the county,” Seamons said. “Not really a choice as ITD (Idaho Transportation Department) is not likely to allow anything to cut across that main roadway.”
The current project is only designated to make the bore and install the casing to a point about 50 feet south of the intersection. Further expansion of the utility lines will depend on demand for hookups and future funding.
Seamons reports that the major work to take place on S. Johns between 12th St. and 4th St. appears to be progressing on schedule – or revised schedule.
“ITD was originally going to do this work last summer but we had them delay it a year so that we would not have Washington and S. Johns both under construction at once.” Seamons said.
Public Works has spent the last several months repairing and improving utility services on S. Johns. The excavation work has resulted in traffic delays and detours and a rather roughly patched surface.
“The patches aren’t as smooth as we would have desired,” Seamons said, “but with all of the surface being removed in a few months we made every effort not to waste city funds.”
The S. Johns rebuild is expected to be placed out to bid in March with the winning construction firm to be chosen by April 1 and construction likely to commence by May 1. The project is expected to take about 180 days to rebuild the roadway, install sidewalks, gutters and street lights, and pave. The design calls for a modified roundabout concept at the intersections at 12th and 4th.
Funding for the S. Johns rebuild is a grant from the Local Highway Technical Assistance Council of ITD.