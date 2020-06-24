The Gem County Fair Board decided at its June 16 meeting to extend the reign of its current Fair and Rodeo Royalty for a second year. Reigning Queen Brooke Keller of Middleton and Taylor Henderson of Kuna agreed to continue to serve in those roles through the 2021 Fair and Rodeo.
The decision was made to allow the two to continue to represent the Gem/Boise Fair and Rodeo because the majority of their appearance opportunities were scheduled for this spring and were cancelled due to the corona pandemic.
The court members while begin those representation duties this weekend when they will be part of a clinic being held in Emmett for future rodeo queen candidates. The clinic on June 26 and 27 at the Gem County Fairgrounds is targeted toward helping young girls to improve the skills required in the “queening” competitions.
The clinic is 4 to 9 p.m. on Friday and 8 a.m to 5 p.m. on Saturday.
Topics to be covered include, appearance, application, speech and modeling, impromptu questions as well as horsemanship and carrying flags.
According to Gem/Boise rodeo queen coordinator Paulette Henderson, “Queening brings important life skills to young ladies, including self confidence, public speaking skills, poise and self presentation. These skills are important for not only queens but for young women overall.”
Social distancing practices will be in place for the clinic.
Cost is $75 per girl and $40 for moms or dads with a few spots still available. Interested candidates should contact Paulette at 208-629-6817.