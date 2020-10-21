Traditionally the Rotary Club of Emmett puts on a major auction/dinner fundraiser in the Spring to provide support to multiple youth organizations in the community. The Flamingos that normally signify the Youth Auction season were grounded this year by COVID-19. That hasn’t stopped the local service club from continuing to support local youth.
After the May event was canceled, it was moved to September, but continuing coronavirus spread ended up cancelling that event as well. Not to be stymied entirely, Rotary then turned to a number of alternative efforts to provide the youth organizations the funds they have grown accustomed to. With an online auction of some of the donated items and with the generous support of table sponsors willing to provide their funding without the return benefit of the gala dinner, Rotary has still been able to distribute over $16,000 to fourteen community groups.
Receiving funds this year are: 4-H Barn Buddies, 4-H Payette River Club, Emmett Little League, Gem Fireworks, WICAP, EHS Band, EHS Cheerleaders, 4-H Leaderships Council; KT’s Special Athletics, KT’s Junior Bowlers, NASA Program, Girl Scouts, EHS Boys Basketball and Operation Teen Elf.
On top of the Youth Auction Benefit funds, Rotary also just completed its 8th year of a Rotary Rose Sale. The annual sale targets roses for “hunting widows” and others needing a fresh encouragement in the fall. This year Rotary sold 143 dozen roses. All proceeds raised were again presented to the Gem County Senior Community Center to provide gas for the organizations bus transportation program.