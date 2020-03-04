Rotary auction to benefit dozens of youth activities

Over thirty groups supporting the youth of Gem County have applied for funds from the Emmett Rotary Club’s 2020 Youth Benefit Dinner and Auction.
Rotary members, along with our community businesses, work hard to raise these funds each year. These youth groups also work hard selling raffle tickets. For each $1 ticket a group sells the group earns .50 in addition to the funds they have requested. The groups are also expected to help the Rotary Club with service projects throughout the year.
The winning raffle ticket numbers will be drawn the night of the auction. Prizes include a Davy Crockett Portable Grill donated by D&B Supply, a $600.00 Wild Willy’s Gas Card, and a $300.00 gift certificate donated by Cowboy Chophouse. Winners DO NOT need to be present to win.
The theme for the 2020 Emmett Rotary Youth Benefit Dinner and Auction is Flip Flops and Flamingos Present “It’s a Small World”.
It will be held Saturday, May 2 at the Fairgrounds Expo Building with a social hour at 4:30 p.m., dinner at 5:30 p.m., and the live auction to follow. Dinner tickets are not available at the door but are available by contacting John Buck, 208-369-1785 or Kathy Buck, 208-963-1528.
The organizations who have applied for funds this year are: 4-H Barn Buddies, Gem/Boise 4-H Exchange Club, Gem/Boise 4-H Leaders Council, 4-H Payette River, Black Canyon High School Food Pantry, Carberry NASA Club, EHS Cross Country, EHS Food Pantry, EHS Football Meal Account, EHS History Club, EHS Soccer, EHS Track, Emmett FFA, Emmett Lacrosse Club, Emmett Little League, Emmett Middle School Cheer Club, Emmett Middle School Ski/Snowboard, Emmett Public Library, Emmett Special Athletics Program/KT’s Superstars, Emmett Wrestling Club, Gem County Fireworks, GCRD, Gem Co. Golf Course Junior Golf Program, Girl Scouts, Kiwanis Club of Emmett, KT’s Lanes Jr. Bowlers, Ola Parent Teacher Organization, Operation Teen Elf, WICAP, and WICAP Head Start.
Help us to help these groups make this another successful fundraiser by buying those raffle tickets and attending the auction. The entire community will benefit when we support our kids.