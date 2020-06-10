Rodeo Ready to Rock

While rodeo’s across the country have been shutdown for the past couple of months, and many have already cancelled for future dates this summer, the Gem/Boise County Fair and Rodeo is picking up steam and ready to roll the last week of July in Emmett.
“We are full steam ahead,” said Gem/Boise Rodeo president Matt Askew. “We have already made a number of adjustments to enhance the health and safety measures for participants and spectators. We are planning for the events themselves as if its business as usual. If circumstances change in some unpredicted way between now and then we will be ready to adapt.”
New to the combination fair and rodeo event will be the inclusion of a four-day carnival. Several other new features are also being developed to add to the 4-H and FFA exhibits, a truck/tractor pull and two nights of Idaho Cowboy Association sanctioned rodeo. The fair gets underway on July 25 with 4-H horse shows and then goes full tilt July 29 through August 1 when the carnival and featured arena shows are slated.
The Gem County Fairgrounds actually did a test run this past week with five Senior rodeos taking the arena floor over four days. Some 60 cowboys from across the Northwest got together to have a rodeo fest to qualify for a national event in the fall. Nearly two dozen additional entries had been received from Canadian cowboys but they had to scratch when a border restriction placed by the Canadian government could have stranded them in this country for several weeks.
“We are complying with all the CDC and State requirements and suggestions and making sure that this remains the healthy family entertainment opportunity it has always been,” Askew said. “We have added considerable additional sanitation measures and we will monitor changing needs as they occur.”
Askew is currently president of the ICA and says that conditions and requirements vary somewhat from rodeo to rodeo in ICA sponsored events across the Northwest. “Most of our rodeos are relatively small events in city or county facilities so we are mindful of each communities needs and requirements. We don’t have the same density issues that some PRCA rodeos like the Snake River Stampede may be having to deal with.”
The Stampede in Nampa has been canceled for its traditional mid-July run this year. The other PRCA event in the area, the Caldwell Night Rodeo in mid-August appears to be proceeding with plans to stage their five night event though they have not announced formally one what or the other.
Watch in the coming weeks in the Messenger Index for additional details on the rodeo and open class opportunities during the fair.