A rockslide has closed Idaho Highway 55 near Smiths Ferry. The slide hit late Monday evening, March 15. This is located within the work zone for the Smiths Ferry to Rainbow Bridge highway improvement project. However, at this time, there is no indication the work there directly triggered the slide. Nor is there any direct indication it was related to a mild earthquake reported in the same vicinity over the weekend.
There are no known injuries at this time. An excavator being used for the project did get hit.
Geotechnical experts are evaluating the situation. Given early observations at first light, the situation remains dangerous and the highway will remain closed.
“The rock and earth in this area is historically unstable,” said project manager Alex Deduck. “We saw a significant slide in 2019 just south of here. Last night’s slide is another example why our project is so important.”
The Smiths Ferry to Rainbow Bridge project will remove thousands of tons of rock and earth from the adjacent hillside to widen the highway, create rock catchment ditches, and reduce the severity of curves. Information about the project, as well as resources to sign up for email and text alerts, can be found at itdprojects.org/id55smithsferry/.
The current plan is to follow closure protocols established for the highway project during a blasting event, which requires a complete closure from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The slide removed rock and earth from beneath a spire on the hillside. The stability of that spire is uncertain and the area is considered dangerous. Motorists planning to travel between Valley County and Boise County should consider alternate routes.