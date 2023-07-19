Road Closure on Goldrun fire

Roads closed north of Ola due to the Goldrun Fire. Access to High Valley is limited to the Smith's Ferry Road off of SH-55. 

 Idaho Department of Lands photo

A wildfire that started Tuesday evening in grasslands north of Ola, in upper Gem County, has spread overnight and remains uncontrolled this afternoon. Efforts to contain the fire that is moving into timber and moving toward High Valley has prompted road closures in the area.

According to a release Wednesday afternoon from Gem County: 


