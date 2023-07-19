A wildfire that started Tuesday evening in grasslands north of Ola, in upper Gem County, has spread overnight and remains uncontrolled this afternoon. Efforts to contain the fire that is moving into timber and moving toward High Valley has prompted road closures in the area.
According to a release Wednesday afternoon from Gem County:
"Gem County Road and Bridge (“GCRB”) reports road closures in the Ola area due to fire activity. High Valley Road is closed from the Sweet Ola Highway; residents in High Valley are directed to access via Smith’s Ferry. Holbrook Lane is closed from the Sweet Ola Highway. GCRB has crews in the area assisting the ongoing fire efforts led by the Idaho Department of Lands. “We expect to reopen Holbrook Lane and High Valley Road when fire activity ceases and incident command indicates it is safe to do so.” GCRB Director Neal Capps explains.
The Goldrun Fire grew overnight from an estimated 50 acres to an estimated 700 - 800 acres today.
Update: More accurate mapping puts fire at just under 400 acres, no evacuations, but structures threatened, according to Idaho Department of Lands release late Wednesday afternoon. .
According to the IDL the rapid spread was due to low humidity and erratic winds overnight. More growth is expected today due to hot, dry conditions and high winds. The fire is approximately three miles northeast of Ola. The wildfire is burning in grass and timber.
Area roads and “indirect line” (containment lines created by fire crews not immediately at the fire’s edge) should help hold the fire in place, but weather could cause the fire to move. It is currently burning toward the east toward High Valley, and structures are threatened, however no evacuations have been ordered. High Valley is home to summer cabins, ranches, and homes.
A Great Basin Type 2 Incident Management Team has been ordered due to the chance that the fire will continue to grow.
Fire ignited Tuesday
Firefighters were dispatched to the Goldrun Fire yesterday, July 18, just after 6:30 p.m. Mountain Time. Personnel and equipment assigned to the fire include fire engines and a dozer from Bureau of Land Management, hand crews from the Forest Service, and an Idaho Department of Lands (IDL) engine and fire crews. The IDL Teakean Hand Crew has been ordered to build additional containment lines. Aircraft working on the fire include helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft, and air tankers are expected to continue to drop fire retardant to help slow fire growth and assist crews on the ground with fire line.
The wildfire cause is currently under investigation.