The Idaho Transportation Department last week announced that the long-discussed and planned for extension of Highway 16 to connect directly with I-84 is finally ready to go. Funding provided by the Idaho Legislature as part of an infusion of budget surplus money and an on-going commitment from increased sales tax revenues has enabled the project to get the full green light.
The connecting link being funded and apparently ready to break ground as early as next spring is consistently referred to by ITD and many media sources as “the primary route to Emmett.” Make no mistake – plans for the “road to Emmett” currently reach no further north than Highway 44.
According to ITD statements, “the Idaho 16 highway corridor is one of the Idaho Transportation Department’s top priorities for addressing growth throughout the Treasure Valley. This project will result in the Valley’s first north-south expressway from Interstate 84 to Idaho 44.”
The extension of Idaho 16 will operate as a high-speed expressway, with limited access on or off it. By 2040, the highway is expected to serve 60,000 motorists each day in the growing area between Ada and Canyon counties.
“This corridor has been in the making for many years and the community has given input at many important stages of this significant highway corridor,” said ITD Program Manager Amy Schroeder. “All of the design plans in this online meeting are consistent with the overall vision and allows ITD to proceed to construction next year.”
Phase 1 of the corridor was completed in 2014 and involved bridging Idaho 16 over the Boise River and connecting U.S. 20/26 and Idaho 44.
On Wednesday, the Idaho Transportation Board approved funding to construct the next phase of the extension. Phase 2, the focus of the online meeting, will build the remaining five miles of highway from U.S. 20/26 to I-84. This includes an interchange with I-84, connections at Franklin and Ustick Roads, and bridge structures over local roads, canals, and a railroad.
The estimated cost of this work is $170 million. It will be funded using bonds and paid off using new sales tax funds approved by the Idaho Legislature in 2021.
“The work we have done on the Idaho 16 corridor in the last few years has prepared us to quickly leverage this new funding stream,” said Schroeder. “We have an obligation to the taxpayer to make the most of the today’s low interest rates and bring needed transportation investments to Idaho quickly.”
Phase 2 strictly entails the section of the eventual expressway from Chinden Blvd (Highway 20/26) and the freeway. A third phase, as yet unfunded and awaiting completion of Phase 2 would be focused on additional changes to the north end of Phase 1 — primarily at Highway 44. There is no current Phase 4 that addresses Highway 16 north to Emmett.
In fact, Jake Melder, Public Information Office with ITD commented via email to the Messenger Index that there is a “final Phase 3 for the stretch of Idaho 16 between I-84 and ID-44 – we’re calling it the Vision. It will construct grade-separated interchanges at Franklin, Ustick, U.S. 20/26, and ID-44, as well as a service interchange (think the Flying Wye in Boise) with I-84.
Plans any further north are less defined.
“As far as Idaho 16 from ID-44 to Emmett, there’s a few items of note,” Melder said. “First, ITD has a current plan clearing the way for improvements on this stretch of ID-16 that was completed in 2004. It needs to be updated as some of the land use developments didn’t line up with that study. That said, it is still a good resource we use when cities coordinate with us on proposed developments. That update will be included in our District’s recommendation to the Board for including in our 7-year program for FY2028.”
How much of that plan will actually reach all the way to Emmett or even beyond the Gem County line is unclear.
“We recognize that timeline doesn’t keep pace with the growth we’ve been seeing and are likely to see in the near future, which is why we would like to utilize some non-traditional mechanisms to ensure the state highway system remains safe and keeps people moving,” Melder said.
“One specific program is the Proportionate Share Agreement. The City of Star, for example, has entered into this interagency agreement whereby ITD calculates the increased impact new development will have on the highway system, the cost of an improvement, the percentage cost that works out to be for the development and then the City collects the funds on behalf of ITD for use on improvements to the highway system.”
Details of how that might be applicable to Emmett and Gem County are still open for discussion between ITD, Gem County Commissioners and the City of Emmett according to Melder.
He noted a couple of additional mechanisms that he felt would “be worth consideration as growth comes to Emmett: STAR agreements and local match for federal grants. The latter is a little bit trickier for Emmett as COMPASS is a major partner for ITD in submitting grants and Emmett+Gem County lies outside COMPASS’ planning area.”
Gem County was originally included in early discussion regarding Highway 16 and the concept of making it a major north-south expressway across the Treasure Valley. The County opted not to become a funding member of COMPASS at that time and has been essentially excluded from the conversation.
Melder added an additional tool that might be something Gem County and/or the City of Emmett might take under consideration.
“One final tool I’ll mention, but it’s fairly removed from ITD’s decision-making authority, is to create a community infrastructure district (CID),” Melder explained. “This is something done by land use agencies, so I don’t want to get too much into it on behalf of ITD. However, Avimor is an example of a planned community with a CID and they’ve used it to fund improvements to Idaho Highway 55, including the temporary signal at Avimor Drive and the additional turn lanes north of that intersection.”
For those wanting more details on the Phase 2 portion of this project, ITD launched a two-week online meeting last Friday to share those plans for the next phase of extending Idaho Highway 16 through the central Treasure Valley. The meeting will remain available until June 4 at itdprojects.org/idaho16.
While Gem County commuters are likely to welcome the improved freeway access in a straight shot down Highway 16 in the future, how that impacts growing congestion on the northern segment of that expressway, “the Road to Emmett”, remains an unplanned and unfunded conundrum. Any near-term solution appears to be up to local authorities — of course with ITD approval.