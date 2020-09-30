River Through Time still rolling on Island

For the 22nd straight year, the River Through Time, will happen in Gem County this weekend. The Gem County Historical Museum will hold The River Through Time at the Gem Island Sports Complex from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 3 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 4.
This years event is going to be slightly downsized to allow for additional social distancing and no hand-on demonstrations will be taking place. There will be plenty of exhibits and demonstrations performed by exhibitors, just not for attendees according to organizers. The location on the Island is also being changed a little this year to share space with other activities previously scheduled on the Complex.
The River Through Time will be located near the center of the Island, to the north of the amphitheater.
One of the features back this year, after a recent absence, is The Big Cannon. The Civil War era weapon will join muskets in sporadic firings to help keep everything lively through the two days.
Overall you will be able to share mountain man history, the historic tales of farm and ranch lifestyles, American Civil War history, and several other areas of history. They are celebrating the people who settled the Payette River between 1859 and 1946. Free admission all weekend. You are invited to dress in costume if you have one, pack a picnic or eat at the site and bring the whole family out for an enjoyable day at the River Through Time.
This free family oriented event is sponsored by the Gem County Historical Society. The Gem Island Sports Complex. Take West Main Street to Canal Street. Turn West on Canal Street and follow the signs. Contact the Gem County Museum or phone 208-365-9530 for additional information on this year’s event.