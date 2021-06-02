While income tax filing dates have become a bit confusing in the past couple of years, the first week of June has remained a constant benchmark for property owners in Idaho. Between now and June 7 the Gem County Assessor’s office will be mailing out the annual property tax assessments. For most property owners in Gem County the news is not unexpected – valuations have continued their recent annual increases.
It appears local valuations will mirror the increases being reported throughout the Treasure Valley as a hot housing market continues to push market prices upward. Gem County Assessor Hollie Ann Strang reported to the Messenger Index this week that not all property values have increased over the past year equally. While none have declined, some have had no or very little increase. But across the county the median average increase is likely to be about 29 percent.
That’s what total valuations in the county have increased in the 2021 preliminary values established by the Gem County Assessor’s office when compared with the 2020 certified valuations.
Total valuations in Gem County have crossed the $2 billion threshold for the first time. Total certified values in 2020 used to determine tax rates that were collected in December 2020 and second payments due this month were set at $1,909,534,055. The January 2021 preliminary values that will face appeal and certification processes this summer total $2,463,247,823.
“There will be some adjustment to those numbers, as there are every year, but we should be in the $2.4 billion range when appeals and certification is completed,” Strang said.
That increase in total valuation does include a greater amount of new construction values than what had been experienced in the past several years, but the bulk of the increased valuation is the direct result of real estate demand and market pressures – particularly on land values.
“We look at sales to set the market,” Strang said. “That’s what Idaho code requires. We try to use a two-year trending so that a single burst of sales doesn’t skew the values but there is no doubt that the sales pressures have been consistent across the Treasure Valley and in Gem County the last two years – regardless of COVID issues.”
Strang notes that COVID issues may have accelerated demand in Idaho and Gem County compared to other parts of the country.
“Idaho is a very desirable place to be in the COVID environment,” Strang said. “Many people have determined they didn’t like where they were as restrictions were more stringent and decided it was a good time to get out of there.”
Valuations have not gone up equally on all types of property in the county. Just like last year when undervalued land parcels were targeted by the State Tax Commission for corrections by as much as 90 percent, land remains a primary trigger for increases.
Bare developable land, no well, no septic, may experience more than a 65 percent increase in valuation. The demand for that property exceeds the increases in construction values alone.
The breakdown provided by Strang emphasizes that her office focuses on “actual use” of property and not “greatest potential use” that are tactics employed by many States.
The 2,125 parcels of lands classified as agricultural, forestry or mineral properties averaged a nine percent increase. The 472 commercial and industrial properties increased an average of 11 percent in value. The 7,790 parcels of residential use property increased 31 percent in valuation. Even the 54 parcels of property classified as other and may include otherwise “no use” property status like steep slopes or land without access saw a 25 percent increase in valuation.
The market demand for residential use property continues to drive the shift of total valuations and eventually taxation percentages to that sector. The residential valuations in Gem County account for over 91 percent of the total valuations in the county. Even with the legislature’s recently increased homeowners exemption of 50% up to $125,000, residential property taxes will represent a historically high portion of property taxes again this year.
“That $25,000 increase in the homeowners exemption will barely move the needle,” Strang said.
Taxes may not reflect 29 percent increase
Budgets that rely on funding from property taxes have different caps on annual increases – many of them at no more than three percent per year – excluding new construction values that may be experienced as new money. As a result, if the total valuations increase at a rate greater than the actual budget increases, taxpayers see a decrease in their levy rate – the calculation per $100,000 of taxable value to meet those approved budgets.
If all valuations increased the same percentage, at a rate greater than the budget increase percentage caps, theoretically, levy rates would go down for everyone. If growth rate of new construction values exceeded the three-percent budget cap increases then, again theoretically, actual tax bills would also decline. Unfortunately its not that simple. Some might experience lower levy rates but still see an increase in their total tax assessment.
“This is difficult for people to understand,” Strang said. “That is why we are working with the Gem County Clerk and Treasurer’s offices to provide a quicker calculation of what these valuations may mean in terms of actual tax assessments coming in November.”
Valuations are going into the mail this week. The last should be in the mail no later than June 9. Included with the assessment is a letter from Strang that details what happened with evaluations this year. It also includes some tips on what effects Legislative actions may have on your 2021 tax bill.
The letter also details the steps to take if you don’t agree with the assessment notice, how to determine if you are eligible for additional exemptions or property tax reductions, and how to determine what your taxes due in December might be.
You can contact the Gem County Assessor’s Office at 208-365-2982 for additional information.
The Gem County Treasurer’s Office is making itself available to provide you an estimate of what your tax bill might be this fall. You can call 208-365-3272 to get that estimated amount.