The Emmett School District may be looking at another financial hurdle for next school year. If factors presented by the State Department of Education at a meeting with school administrators on Thursday hold true, the Emmett School District could see as much as a $900,000 reduction in funding from this year.
The reduction would be the result of a return to Attendance Funding formulas from the Enrollment Funding formulas utilized the past two years. The Legislature had authorized the formula change as a response to COVID-19 conditions but failed to reauthorize that formula change in this year’s session.
“Our initial estimate is around $900,000,” responded Emmett Schools Superintendent Craig Woods to a request from the Messenger Index.
Some of that loss may be offset by other funds approved by the Legislature but the State Department of Education currently does not have all the numbers worked out, informing school administrators that it will likely be the end of this school year before they be able to provide solid numbers.
“They will not have the amounts until after July,” Woods said. “It’s hard to build a budget with that many questions. There are four trailer bills they said that tried to define HB292 but it appears to have further muddied the waters.”
School budgets have to be prepared and approved prior to the end of June as school fiscal years run from July through June.
Property tax relief funds approved by the Legislature to be routed through school districts to alleviate levy and bond debts also remain a question as to implementation and amounts. How that would effect Emmett which currently will have no levy or bond debts on the books in July is also unclear.