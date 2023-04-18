School Crossing

EHS Spring Sports

 Del Gray / Messenger Index

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The Emmett School District may be looking at another financial hurdle for next school year. If factors presented by the State Department of Education at a meeting with school administrators on Thursday hold true, the Emmett School District could see as much as a $900,000 reduction in funding from this year.

The reduction would be the result of a return to Attendance Funding formulas from the Enrollment Funding formulas utilized the past two years. The Legislature had authorized the formula change as a response to COVID-19 conditions but failed to reauthorize that formula change in this year’s session.


Recommended for you

Load comments