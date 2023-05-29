Emmett Future illustration
Wyatt Wurtenberger illustration

It’s been more than two years in the making, but the separate Comprehensive Plans for the City of Emmett and Gem County are now about to be completed.

Both plans have been awaiting the final approval of an Area of City Impact agreement between the two entities. That agreement is critical to the land use map and treatment of properties that lie outside Emmett’s city limits but could be subject to future zoning restrictions, ordinance changes, and land use preferences.


