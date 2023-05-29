It’s been more than two years in the making, but the separate Comprehensive Plans for the City of Emmett and Gem County are now about to be completed.
Both plans have been awaiting the final approval of an Area of City Impact agreement between the two entities. That agreement is critical to the land use map and treatment of properties that lie outside Emmett’s city limits but could be subject to future zoning restrictions, ordinance changes, and land use preferences.
Tuesday. May 23, after a second evening of public hearings, that AOCI was approved and now part of the comprehensive plans.
According to Gem County Planning Directory Jennifer Kharrl, the County Comprehensive Plan will become effective June 6. Brian Sullivan, Emmett City Building Department Directory says that as soon as official notices are published the Elevate Emmett plan should also be active in early June.
The importance of the AOCI agreement is spelled out in the Comprehensive Plans wording:
“The Emmett Area of City Impact (AOCI) concerns those lands which surround the Emmett city limits. The AOCI generally extends from Plaza Road at the east, Cherry Lane and Sales Yard Road at the south, Star Lane at the west, and the Payette River corridor and Waterwheel Road at the north. As defined by Idaho Code § 67-6526 AOCI, the AOCI should include those areas within a city’s boundary of which should be anticipated to be annexed into that city at some point in the future. Land uses and policies are critical to the efficient and successful implementation of both City and County goals. Development and subdivision standards within the AOCI is the result of negotiations between the City of Emmett and Gem County in accordance with State law. As established by the combined City/County Governing Boards, the Emmett AOCI is shown on the Future Land Use Map. The boundary is determined jointly by the governing bodies of the City of Emmett and Gem County based on the existing and anticipated ability to serve the area with water, sewer, and other municipal services, trade area and geographic features. Any new development within the Emmett AOCI will be subject to the requirements set forth by the adopted intergovernmental agreement between Gem County and the City of Emmett. The AOCI is expected to be the most urbanized area of Gem County. Buildout residential densities are expected to be higher in the AOCI due to access to municipal utility services. Until municipal services are extended to outlying parcels in the AOCI, properties are encouraged to remain at lower densities. This will allow for a more efficient and cost-effective network of roadways, and sewer and water lines to be constructed upon future annexations.”
Emmett Mayor Gordon Petrie pointed out the key elements of the AOCI changes. “ We reduced the footprint of the AOI to make sense and shifted from the East to the West, following Horace Greeley’s advice of 162 years ago. We did so to take advantage of the utilities located at the Industrial Park.”
A complete copy of Gem County’s “A Plan for the Future, Rooted in Our Past” is available online at gemcounty.org. Elevate Emmett’s plan can be accessed at cityofemmett.org