Reservoir drawn down for work

Black Canyon Reservoir is normally drawn down each fall following the close of irrigation season to allow for some seasonal repairs by the Bureau of Reclamation. This fall, the draw down is going a little lower and will last a little longer.
According to BOR spokesperson Edna Rey-Vizgirdas, this year’s draw down is to allow for a shoreline erosion control project at Black Canyon Park.
“This is designed to help protect the shoreline from erosion created partly by the boat wakes particularly on the northern shore,” Rey-Vizgirdas told the Messenger Index. “Contractors are on site this week and we expect the work to continue as late as the end of February.”
The current water levels at the reservoir are 16 feet below the normal elevation.
This draw down has no relation to proposed work on the powerhouse and irrigation intake structure at the dam. That work has been postponed by the BOR as it works to clarify costs sharing agreements with the Emmett Irrigation District and no final plans or time table have been announced.