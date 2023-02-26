230215 aj Education committee_11.JPG

The cost of a proposed education savings account could rise sharply after its first year, according to a report analyzing similar programs. The report also highlighted a study showing another universal ESA program primarily benefits wealthier households.

The nonprofit, nonpartisan Idaho Center for Fiscal Policy released the report Monday, Feb. 20 on the potential impact of SB 1038, which would create an educational savings account available to Idaho families for specified educational expenses, including for private school tuition.


