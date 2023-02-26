The cost of a proposed education savings account could rise sharply after its first year, according to a report analyzing similar programs. The report also highlighted a study showing another universal ESA program primarily benefits wealthier households.
The nonprofit, nonpartisan Idaho Center for Fiscal Policy released the report Monday, Feb. 20 on the potential impact of SB 1038, which would create an educational savings account available to Idaho families for specified educational expenses, including for private school tuition.
In its first year, the proposed ESA would cost the state an estimated $44 million, according to the bill’s fiscal note. The report estimates that in fiscal year 2025, the cost would rise steeply to $363.8 million.
The Senate Education Committee voted last week to approve SB 1038.
Idaho Center for Fiscal Policy Director Alejandra Cerna Rios said the center was already aware of the types of cost jumps seen with similar programs in other states, which is what prompted the evaluation of Idaho’s proposal.
“It really comes back to the universal nature of the proposals,” she said.
Sponsor Sen. Tammy Nichols, R-Middleton, said when creating the legislation she and the co-sponsors looked at the other programs and how they each decided to incrementally increase eligibility until it was open to everyone. She said other states that have implemented ESAs have decided that universal programs are the best option.
“There was no sense in working backwards,” Nichols said.
The policy center’s estimate was made based on studies of similar existing programs in Florida and Arizona, using the proposed amount of $5,950 per savings account in the bill. The legislation was modeled after Arizona’s program with adjustments to make it fit Idaho better, legislative co-sponsor Sen. Brian Lenney, R-Nampa, previously told the Idaho Press.
If passed, the bill would serve an estimated 6,600 students. The report projects that number could increase to 60,557, based on enrollment rates from similar programs.
Cerna Rios said the center took a “conservative estimate” based on what happened in other states of how many current private and public school students in Idaho would opt into the program.
There are currently 15,084 private school students in Idaho, of which, the policy center estimated 11,313 would apply. It also estimated 95% of Idaho’s 11,727 homeschooled children would apply to participate.
The bill’s sponsors have said the ESA would be subject to legislative appropriation each year, which could keep costs from ballooning. It would also be first-come, first-served, Nichols said.
The first year’s costs are lower because it caps participation at 6,600 students, Cerna Rios said. However, the other programs began with limited eligibility and still grew significantly later on, she said.
“What has happened in Arizona and Florida is that they have a limited program in year one, and they see that there’s interest from applications or waiting list, or however they decide to collect participants in the program, which has prompted then much broader eligibility in subsequent years,” Cerna Rios said.
Opponents of the legislation have argued it would siphon money away from public schools that are already in need, and redirecting those funds would mean the state isn’t meeting its constitutional obligation to fully fund public education.
The bill’s supporters have said it would help lower-income families access more educational opportunities than they would have otherwise, such as private schools or more resources for homeschooling.
The fiscal policy center’s report highlighted a study from the Grand Canyon Institute that found Arizona’s program primarily benefited wealthier families.
The institute found that, once the state removed income requirements, 45% of the ESA applications came from ZIP codes with a median household income of $80,000 or more — which is 30% higher than the state’s median income. Less than a third of applicants came from areas below the state’s median income. It also found no correlation between applications and public school districts with relatively low academic performance.
“As a result, the primary beneficiaries of Arizona’s universal ESA policy are wealthier families with existing access to quality education,” Cerna Rios wrote in the report.
If passed, the state would create an online platform that eligible families and vendors could opt into. Parents could only utilize services through approved vendors on the platform. The money could go toward tuition or fees at any private school in the state, textbooks required by a private school, educational therapies from a licensed provider, extracurricular activities at a public school, uniforms required by a private school and other education-related items. Qualified students cannot be enrolled in public school or must not be enrolled by the time their families use the funds.
The bill will be up for a debate and vote on the Senate floor.