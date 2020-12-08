Gem County COVID-19 positive test cases dropped considerably last week but remained well above state and national averages as of Sunday, Dec. 6.
After peaking on Nov. 29 with 213 news cases in a seven-day period of time, last week’s seven day total dropped to 136 new cases. The county’s seven-day rolling average incidence rate dropped from 134.1 to 100.2 moving Gem County from the State’s highest rate to the fifth highest rate.
Of the six counties that make up the Southwest District Health Department jurisdiction, five counties remain in the Red Alert classification ranging from a low of Washington County at 70.0 to Gem County’s high. Only Adams County is classified in the Yellow Alert classification with a 43.2 rating.
Ada County, which is in the Central District Health Department jurisdiction, currently has a 31.3 incidence rate. The CDHD delayed an expected announcement on Friday that appeared to make mandatory face mask use in Ada County even more restrictive. The Central District health advisory board is supposed to meet again on Tuesday to address several concerns regarding the pending new order.
The SWDH weekly assessment of Gem County released on Dec. 3 stated that it was keeping the county in the Red Alert category dues to the increased “COVID-19 daily incidence rate and an increasing positivity rate.”
The reported cited a test positivity rate of 25.97%. It also said that 70.99 percent of new cases that were contacted knew where they were exposed to COVID-19, which is trending down and points to community transmission.
SWDH pointed to reports that local healthcare providers are concerned with staffing shortages as 16 healthcare providers had tested positive in the past two weeks.
Valor Health in its situational summary issued on December 3 reported a rolling 30-day positive test rate of 29.69 percent. In the latest week reflected in the report, Valor said that 97 patients had been seen in the emergency room with eight patients transferred to hospitals in the Treasure Valley — four with COVID related symptoms. One of those expired bringing the death toll for COVID related deaths in Gem County to six.
Valor also reported receiving a ventilator last week as it prepared to expand services and treatments available at the Emmett facility. The recently opened COVID inpatient unit is reported to have been functioning successfully. The unit provides medication infusions for those in the community with the highest need. Outpatient infusions of Bamlanivimab continue daily with the help of three Valor RNs and one RN traveler.
108 COVID tests were completed at Valor Urgent Care in the seven days prior to the Dec. 3 report.
SWDH also cited school issues in its statement regarding the Red Alert status.
“Multiple schools in Gem County are reporting cluster outbreaks with transmission occurring within the schools,” according to SWDH.
Emmett did close school at Emmett Middle School on Friday for a deep clean and to make adjustments to staffing. The number of staff currently quarantined, many since Thanksgiving, was making full class room instruction difficult. School was anticipated to resume on Monday as several of those quarantined for contact but not testing positive were scheduled to be released from quarantine over the weekend.
Emmett School Board members, at a special meeting Thursday evening, tabled a motion to possibly shorten quarantine protocols for teachers and students who were wearing masks when contact tracing indicated they may have been exposed. Administering and monitoring the mask or no mask exposures was considered to be unmanageable at this time.
The Board will be revisiting its current three-week mask mandate prior to students returning to school after the Christmas holiday break which begins Dec. 18.