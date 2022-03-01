It has been a few years since Emmett has been home to a recycling depot. Several local groups are trying to revive the concept of recycling for Emmett residents as the amount of material simply heading to the local landfills has reached new heights in the last couple of years.
Changing that trend will require a voluntary effort by a lot of Gem County citizens according to advocates of a revived and revitalized recycling initiative.
“We have an environment where recycling is just not profitable for the most part, domestically,” Scott Parks manager of Emmett Sanitation said. “That doesn’t mean it’s not something we shouldn’t be doing. It’s determining what is most cost effective and environmentally critical first.”
It is in that context that Emmett Sanitation is expanding its recycling depot off Boise Avenue and Rotary’s Interact Club is establishing neighborhood collection points for refuse in the highest demand by domestic recyclers.
Up until about a decade ago there was a healthy recycling movement that even paid consumers to collect and turn in for a small payment newspaper, aluminum cans, cardboard, glass bottles and many forms of metal.
Those payments decreased or disappeared entirely as the cost of collecting, sorting, and shipping recyclable waste materials increased over the demand for the products being created from the redeemed products.
Recycling remained effective in many areas where municipalities initiated general collection systems so consumers did not have to deliver the waste themselves to recycling centers.
In 2017 even that effort took a huge hit as China launched its Operation National Sword initiative. Prior to 2017 China had been receiving the vast majority recyclables from North America and Europe. They would then clean and repurpose much of that waste — particularly plastics — into consumer products that were then exported back to American and European consumers.
For nearly two decades China had been willing to take shipments of plastics that were food contaminated to an extent domestic recyclers would not. That changed in 2017. Now China is also demanding that its used plastic supply is delivered much cleaner and well sorted.
Getting casual recyclers, many of whom may have a separate recycling container provided by their municipal waste disposal program, to actually rinse out and clean their cans, bottles and plastics has been a challenge.
“The sad truth is that too much of the recyclables are coming in food contaminated,” Parks said. “Even a greasy pizza box in the middle of a bundle of otherwise clean cardboard can cause the entire bundle to be rejected.”
Parks says Emmett Sanitation would like to expand its recycling options but for now they are having to settle for a small expansion of the products it will take at its recycling depot.
“We continue to receive cardboard and aluminum cans,” Parks said. “We have also added a receptable for clean plastics that are embossed with the numbers 1 and 2. We ask the community to help us help them in making sure the materials are rinsed clean of food debris and that the cans and cardboard are smashed flat so more can be deposited in the provided containers.”
Ben Mock, with the Emmett Rotary Club, is working with the Rotary Interact youth organization to assist Emmett residents with collection sites throughout the community — hoping to engage more residents to participate in the recycling effort.
“We currently have public containers at the Senior Center and we are looking for other businesses and property owners to host more containers.” Mock said. “We are collecting aluminum cans, clean steel food cans, glass and plastic drink bottles, and clean, flat cardboard. At this time we cannot accept milk or juice jugs, or plastic food containers.”
The 4-H Ambassadors Club has joined forces with Interact and will be helping to expand collections.
Western Recycling in Nampa has donated a cardboard compactor and Mock says,” they have agreed to pay us a higher rate for our cardboard. We will be setting up the machine as soon as we can find a home for it. Once the program is up and running, we will be asking businesses to make a donation to the Interact program. They will be able to save money by reducing their solid waste bill and their donations to the program are tax deductible.”
Individuals or business desiring to become part of the Interact team are encouraged to contact Mock at 208-473-2406.
It should be noted that some residents have been fishing through their neighbor’s garbage, particularly business dumpsters, with the stated intent of recovering recyclables. While the idea of salvaging more from the landfill is noble, dumpsters are considered private property of the business or homeowner and should not be rummaged through without the owners permission.
The amount of recycling that actually completes the cycle and returns to consumer use in another form varies greatly.
{span}The EPA estimates that 68 percent of all paper and cardboard recycling actually winds up being recycled every year. In 2018, around 46 million tons of paper were sent in for recycling. Estimates on those amounts since the start of the pandemic are unavailable but many industry experts say it has spiked considerably as more direct shipping to consumers has skyrocketed the cardboard shipping container demand.{/span}
{span}Ultimately the success of a recycling program in Emmett or anywhere will depend on the engagement the community has with the concept. Some municipalities, including many in the Treasure Valley, have made recycling a priority and part of their weekly refuge collection. {/span}
Some states, like neighboring Oregon, have adopted a strong deposit program that charges consumers a deposit fee upfront on bottles and cans which they only get back when a clean empty is returned. Merchants are not particularly supportive of the program due to the additional manpower needed to support the return program. Attempts to initiate a similar program in Idaho has never made it out of a legislative committee.
That means engagement in the Emmett community will remain voluntary. As cardboard piles and empty water bottles continue to fill significant space in our dumpsters, garbage trucks, and in the JAG transfer station before it goes to the landfill, many appear ready to become part of a voluntary solution.
Just how many and how diligent consumers are in helping to provide a clean recyclable is yet to be determined.