The outcome of the Presidential race was still up in the air Wednesday morning, but the preferences of Gem County voters was clear. President Donald Trump received 7,951 votes in Gem County, nearly 79 percent of all votes cast for President.
That was nearly 2,000 voters more than he received in 2016.
Total voting in Gem County was a record – in raw numbers and in percentages of registered voters.
Total number of votes cast in Gem County for this election were 10,067. That includes 5,106 that were cast as absentee or early voting ballots. The total votes cast represents 82.88 percent of registered votes – up from 77 percent of registered voters who turned out in 2016.
Total registered voters in Gem County swelled to 12,147 this election cycle, including 1,221 that registered election day at the polls.
Gem County also overwhelmingly supported Republican candidates in the statewide races. Incumbent Senator James Risch and incumbent Congressman Russ Fulcher easily outdistanced their opponent statewide. Risch garnered 76 percent of the vote in that four-way race with Democrat Paulette Jordan a distant second with 19.7 percent of the vote. Fulcher gained 78.6 percent of Gem County votes with Rudy Soto receiving 18.5 percent of the vote for the First Congressional District seat.
In the only contested race specific or heavily weighted to Gem County, Republican State Senator Steven Thayn was re-elected to that seat for Legislative District 8. Thayn gained 76.8 percent of the votes with Independent candidate Bill Sifford received 17.7 percent of the vote and Constitutional ticket candidate Kirsten Faith Richardson receiving 7.5 percent of the vote.
Full Gem County results are available here.
All vote totals are considered unofficial until they have been formally canvassed in the next couple of weeks and certified by the Idaho Secretary of State office.