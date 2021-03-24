Emergency responders have long known that being able to provide some offering of comfort to a traumatized child can often be an important step in their ability to cope with a traumatic event and to obtain a healthy recovery. Quilters have been stepping up for years to help provide a small wrap or quilt that could be used at the point of contact with the emotionally vulnerable.
A group of quilters in the remote rural area of Indian Valley – between Cambridge and Council – has dedicated their skills and craftsmanship to making sure that “no child is left out in the cold”, particularly during the current escalating incidences of child abuse being reported nationally and statewide.
Charlie Hendrickson is heading up the VL Batman Project, a non-profit based in Indian Valley, to “spread love and healing through quilts.” The organization recently received use of the old Indian Valley general store as a home base for quilters to gather to piece together and quilt not only blankets of all sizes but small garment bags and other items. Those items are then donated to the Idaho Network of Children’s Advocacy Centers (ICAC) to be dispersed to first responders and medical centers across the state.
There are two accredited advocacy centers in southwest Idaho – CARES Boise and the Nampa Family Justice Center. Other centers are in Twin Falls, Pocatello and Idaho Falls. Additional associate centers are in Sandpoint and Coeur d’Alene. The reach of the quilt project goes well beyond those official centers, however. Efforts are made so that young victims can receive the caring touch as soon as they are brought into contact with law enforcement or intervention services even in the most remote parts of the state.
According to the advocacy centers, the quilts or blankets are not just for small children. They have found them to be useful and cherished comfort for boys and girls even into early adulthood. They have been particularly handy in interventions where the victims will be put into a safe setting to meet multiple engaged authorities in a collective environment and not be subjected to repeated isolated interviews with a string of authority figures.
The VL Batman Project, named in memory of Hendrickson’s sister Vaneta Louise Batman, is making every effort to get a unified front in the quilting community. Since its inception, the VL Batman organization has contributed quilts — large and small, cloth and croqueted bags to the Advocacy Centers and to local sheriff and police offices. In 2020 they created a donated over 110 quilts.
That is just a drop in the bucket of what the perceived need is. In 2019, 2,539 children received services through the ICAC. That’s more than the Adams and Washington County quilters can meet so they have reached out to other quilting clubs. Quilts, hats, rugs, bags have come to them from northern Idaho and even a club in Montana.
The old Indian Valley General Store has given the group a base to meet and utilize a Gammill quilting machine they have been able to obtain. They are offering the facility for quilting retreats and classes. They are also reaching out to quilters – either those already in a quilting club or those operating solo – to become part of the movement.
From April 1 – April 24, Maggies on Main in Emmett will be offering raffle tickets to help raise funds toward the purchase of supplies for the quilting efforts. The quilt being offered as the prize is on display at the store.
Cheryl Wissel works in the quilt and fabric area of Maggies. Cheryl became involved in the VL Batman Project while living in Adams County before moving to Emmett with her family. She is coordinating efforts locally to extend the Batman efforts into Gem County. Raffle tickets can be purchased at the store. Maggies on Main is open Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturdays. You can also arrange to obtain your raffle opportunities via email by contacting cheryl@maggiesonmainid.com.
Quilters or seamstresses are encouraged to join the effort – not just by purchasing a raffle ticket – by contributing their time and talents to creating quilts, blankets, bags, etc. Contributions of excess cloth material that can be utilized by others are also welcome.