Quilters boost Operation Teen Elf

Valley of Plenty Quilters gave $500 to Operation Teen Elf in October. Operation Teen Elf is a non-prophet project that uses 100% of their donations to provide Christmas gifts to Gem County teens ages 13-18.
Pictured left to right are VOP members Colette Petros, Lynette Goodwin, Jessie Ingram — Frontier Theatre manager, Roy Dransfield — Frontier Cinema owner, and VOP member Nancy Puccio.
Anyone wanting to donate or knows of a teen in need, please contact Jessie or Roy at the Frontier Cinema or go to their Facebook page — Operation Teen Elf.