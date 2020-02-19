The Emmett Ranger District of the Boise National Forest is hosting an informational meeting at 6 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 20 to share proposed restoration activities in the Sage Hen Recreation Area.
“We are hosting this meeting before we begin the formal scoping process to provide an overview of the proposed project and restoration needs, “said Katie Wood, Emmett District Ranger. “The Sage Hen area is a favorite destination for many forest visitors and we want people to know they can participate and inform the development of the proposed action.”
For more information about the Sage Hen Integrated Restoration Project visit: fs.usda.gov/project/?project=56701. There the public can request more information and sign up to receive email updates.
This weeks meeting should last about 90 minutes and will be held at the Emmett Ranger District Office, 1857 Highway 16, Suite A, in Emmett.