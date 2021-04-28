The Idaho Department of Insurance Senior Health Insurance Benefits Advisors (SHIBA) warns Idaho consumers of Medicare scams from unsolicited callers.
Medicare numbers along with other personal identification can be used by scammers to bill for services, medication and medical equipment never ordered or intended for use by the Medicare member. SHIBA offers a few tips to protect you from unsolicited callers asking for your private information:
Hang up if you receive a call claiming Medicare needs your information to send you a new card. Medicare will only issue new cards at your request.
Hang up if you receive an unexpected call from SHIBA requesting your information. SHIBA will not call you unless you call first.
Do not give out your Medicare number, or any personal information, to someone who calls you that you were not expecting a call from.
Reach out to SHIBA if you have questions or believe scammers have your information. SHIBA is also available to answer questions about your coverage, review Medicare plan options and conduct free workshops. Please contact the SHIBA Helpline at 1-800-247-4422.