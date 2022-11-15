keene megan.jpg

Megan Keene

Property tax bills are in the mail and many Gem County residents might be in a for a pleasant surprise. After a shock of nearly 40 percent average increases in property values in Gem County reported in June, more than half of Gem County taxpayers will actually see a decrease in their tax bills when they open them this week.

According to data provided by Gem County Treasurer Megan Keene, fifty-six percent of all taxable parcels in the county will see a decrease in their actual tax bill. That reflects 5,834 parcels receiving lower tax bills.


