...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...An extended period of stagnant air, with light winds
and little vertical mixing.
* WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest and west central
Idaho and northeast and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Periods of air stagnation can lead to the buildup of
pollutants near the surface.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
An Air Stagnation Advisory concerns itself with meteorological
conditions only. For more information on air pollution in Idaho,
visit website www.deq.idaho.gov. For Oregon, visit website
www.oregon.gov/deq.
If possible, reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to
air pollution, such as outdoor burning, and the use of
residential wood burning devices. Reduce vehicle trips and
vehicle idling as much as possible.
&&
Property tax bills are in the mail and many Gem County residents might be in a for a pleasant surprise. After a shock of nearly 40 percent average increases in property values in Gem County reported in June, more than half of Gem County taxpayers will actually see a decrease in their tax bills when they open them this week.
According to data provided by Gem County Treasurer Megan Keene, fifty-six percent of all taxable parcels in the county will see a decrease in their actual tax bill. That reflects 5,834 parcels receiving lower tax bills.
Another 84 parcels saw no change while 43 percent of the taxable parcels did see an increase over the 2020 tax statements. Some of those increases were the result of the higher assessments reported in June. But for the less than six percent that received tax bills reflecting a 50 percent or more increase was the adjusted tax assessment the largest contributing factor.
Most of the larger increases were for “new construction, change of use or annexation” according to the Keene.
In hard numbers, Gem County is sending out bills for total taxes due amounting to $11,117,668. That reflects a total increase in county, city, fire district, school district and recreation district budgets of just 1.04 percent.
The levy rates — the amount charged per thousand of assessed value — dropped significantly as assessed value increased at nearly 40 times the actual increase in expenditure budgets of the local governmental entities.