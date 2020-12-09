By now you should have your property tax bill from Gem County for the 2020 year. The initial payment, either a lump annual sum or a half installment payment, is due Monday, Dec. 21.
According to Gem County Treasurer Megan Keene, the 2020 tax bills were mailed Nov. 13. She reports that collections have been running smoothly to date. The 2020 taxes are due in two installments: Dec. 21, 2020 and June 21, 2021. Monthly payments are accepted and any portion of property tax may be paid at any time prior to the due dates.
There are a number of options to pay property taxes.
* You many mail check or money order to the Gem county Tax Collector. Please list PIN#s on your check or money order to assure payment is credited to the proper parcel.
* You may go to the county’s website at www.gemcounty.org to pay with credit/debit card (2.5% vendor processing fee) or by electronic check ($1 transaction fee).
* You may call the office 208-365-3272 and pay via credit/debit card (2.5% vendor processing fee).
* A drop box is located in front of the Gem County Courthouse. Please included your parcel ID number and a phone number with your payments so the office will know how to apply your payments or can call you for verification.
* You are welcome to come into the Treasurer’s office in the Gem County Courthouse where they accept cash, check/money order or credit/debit card.
* You can contact the Treasurer’s office at 208-365-3272 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday with any questions you might have.