Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The Emmett Independent School District is pleased to present an update on the progress we have made in developing and implementing our district strategic plan, continued review and adoption of updated curriculum, addressing the growing need for mental health support, and developing a community-wide vision for educating our students.

Our efforts to improve student achievement have been multifaceted, including expanding access to advanced coursework and hiring additional support staff through the use of levy funds from 2021. Universal screening of all Emmett students for gifted and talented. Professional development directed to support English Language Learners.


Craig Woods is the Emmett School District Superintendent.

Recommended for you

Load comments