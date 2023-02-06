The Emmett Independent School District is pleased to present an update on the progress we have made in developing and implementing our district strategic plan, continued review and adoption of updated curriculum, addressing the growing need for mental health support, and developing a community-wide vision for educating our students.
Our efforts to improve student achievement have been multifaceted, including expanding access to advanced coursework and hiring additional support staff through the use of levy funds from 2021. Universal screening of all Emmett students for gifted and talented. Professional development directed to support English Language Learners.
We are beginning to see the results of the initiatives our staff have been working on.
With the past few years disruptions within our community and nation. The growing need for additional mental health professionals has become a priority for our district, as we recognize the importance of addressing the emotional and mental well-being of our students. We have increased access to counseling services and added more trained professionals to assist students in addressing their mental health needs.
In support of both the mental health and behaviors of our students, we are mid way through our third year of training regarding Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports (PBIS). This process is considered one of the best approaches to discipline in schools because it focuses on proactive and positive strategies to create a safe, positive, and inclusive school environment. PBIS is a data-driven, evidence-based approach that uses a multi-tiered system of supports to address the needs of all students. It emphasizes the importance of teaching and reinforcing expected behaviors, and providing consistent consequences for misbehavior. This approach recognizes the importance of addressing the underlying causes of misbehavior and providing support to students to help them be successful. It also involves collaboration between teachers, administrators, and other support staff to ensure a consistent and effective approach to discipline. Overall, PBIS promotes a positive school culture, reduces discipline problems, and helps students achieve academic and social success. Each building is at different stages of the process and we are seeing successes as we continue to grow and learn about the processes.
We are also committed to developing a comprehensive vision for educating our students, one that is inclusive of the entire community. We continue to form partnerships with local businesses, community organizations, and families to ensure that our students receive the best education possible.
I am proud of the progress we have made and I am committed to continuing to work towards our goal of providing an excellent education for all students. I invite the community to come together and support our efforts in providing the best education for our students. Together, we can ensure that our students receive the education they deserve.”
Craig Woods is the Emmett School District Superintendent.